CA: Bay Area air taxi companies get their ‘Waymo moment’ under federal effort

The Federal Aviation Administration selected eight proposals – including two from Northern California startups – to participate in a nationwide pilot program that will determine if air taxis can be used as a short-range alternative in major metropolitan areas.

Archer Aviation CEO Adam Goldstein hailed the initiative as the flying car industry’s “Waymo moment” that will test the emerging technology’s capabilities. Industry experts, however, are skeptical about its potential widespread use and costs for consumers.

“This really showcases the whole of government approach to supporting this industry and making it work,” said Melissa McCaffrey, head of government affairs and policy initiatives for San Jose-based Archer Aviation. “For years people talked about the ‘Jetsons’ like it was a cartoon fantasy. Now, we’re bringing that idea to real life in actual cities — that’s the chapter we’re writing.”

The Trump administration lauded the Advanced Air Mobility and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program. U.S. Department of Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy said the government’s partnerships, which include Archer and Santa Cruz-based Joby Aviation, would redefine personal travel and regional transportation.

While the pilot program does not come with any federal funds attached, according to McCaffrey, it is an “unlock” for data, testing and collaboration that will be key for full Federal Aviation Administration approval.

The federal agency said the emerging air taxi industry has the “potential to generate new jobs, connect communities, and strengthen American leadership in aviation.” Air taxis could also be used for emergency responses, expansion of cargo networks, or even autonomous flight.

“Thanks to President (Donald) Trump, the future of aviation is here — and it’s going to dramatically improve how people and products move,” Duffy said in a statement.

While the term air taxis may bring about comparisons to futuristic flying cars, the aircraft actually look more like super-sized drones with the ability to take off vertically. For example, Archer’s “Midnight” aircraft cabin can host up to four people, plus a pilot, and is powered by a high-performance lithium-ion battery which can propel the aircraft up to 150 miles per hour with a 100-mile range.

An important question for the alternative ride-hailing service is whether there is a market for consumers.

A 2024 research paper published by the American Planning Association states that “the growth of smartphone apps and on-demand access to goods and mobility has begun to change how consumers access aviation services.”

The paper suggests, however, that the air taxi industry will need to combat impacts of “noise, privacy, visual pollution, energy use and emissions” in order for the public to fully accept them.

“Whenever you add new users of the airspace into the network – particularly in congested airspace – there could be challenges with how to integrate that,” said Adam Cohen, a transportation researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, and lead author of the 2024 paper. “It really gets down to the types of use cases we’re talking about.”

Archer Aviation is aiming to replace 60- to 90-minute car commutes with 10-20 minute flights on its “Midnight” aircraft. McCaffrey said the service would likely be focused in dense urban environments like the Bay Area, New York, or Los Angeles – the latter of which selected Archer to be the official air taxi provider for the 2028 Olympics.

While the cost of the service is still unknown, McCaffrey said it is expected to be about the same as an Uber Black, the luxury option for rideshare service. According to Uber’s ride calculator, a ride from downtown San Jose to San Francisco costs about $237 for an hour-long ride under the option.

Testing for Archer Aviation’s Midnight aircraft continues at Salinas Municipal Airport as it has since 2021. The site hosts the California International Airshow each year with aerial acrobatic performances by U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Last October, however, attendees witnessed the first public showcase of air taxis that included Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation.

“We’re literally writing the next chapter of aviation,” McCaffrey said. “It’s a new category of aircraft, nearly 80 years in the making, and it’s going to stand on its own as something truly unique.”

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