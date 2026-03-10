Pace Suburban Bus, the city of Redmond and BC Transit make on-demand transportation expansions

Transit agencies throughout North America are expanding their on-demand transit services, filling in gaps in fixed-route services without the need to establish an entirely new line.

Pace Suburban Bus expands Cook County On Demand service

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) has launched its expansion of its Northwest Cook County On Demand service, adding another flexible and affordable transportation options for residents and visitors to use to move throughout the northwest Illinois suburbs.

The expanded service builds on what Pace says is a growing on-demand network, designed to make it easier for riders to reach everyday destinations including medical appointments, schools, shopping, employment centers and connections to the regional transit system.

"Today marks an important milestone for public transportation in northwest Cook County," said Pace Director Chris Canning. "We’re proud to expand this service in partnership with our local communities and Cook County, and to offer residents a flexible, shared ride option that fits their daily lives."

Canning thanked local partners for their collaboration, including the city of Rolling Meadows and the villages of Arlington Heights, Palatine and Mount Prospect, along with other participating communities that helped make the expansion possible. Pace also noted the support of Cook County, which helped fund the service expansion through its Invest in Cook grant program.

"Expanding Pace’s Northwest Cook On Demand service reflects our continued commitment to ensuring residents have reliable, flexible and equitable transportation options," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "This innovative service connects people to jobs, schools, healthcare and other essential destinations—particularly in areas where traditional fixed-route service may not fully meet community needs. I am proud that our Invest in Cook grant program can support efforts that strengthen mobility, reduce transportation barriers and enhance quality of life for residents across Cook County."

Northwest Cook On Demand is one of 11 on-demand services Pace is operating throughout the region. Riders can book trips using a mobile app, traveling anywhere within the local service zone for a shared ride experience that the agency calls convenient and accessible.

In northwest Cook County, the on-demand service connects riders to key destinations, such as Harper College, Fremd High School and Northwest Community Hospital, as well as local downtowns and shopping destinations. For $4 round trip, riders can easily book and manage their trips through the Pace On Demand mobile app.

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger emphasized how the expanded service supports both community access and regional connectivity.

“As more people look for ways to get out, socialize and experience their communities—especially with spring approaching—Pace On Demand provides a reliable way to get there,” Metzger said. “This service reflects Pace’s commitment to innovative solutions that build a more comprehensive and accessible public transportation network.”

In addition to serving local destinations, such as the downtowns of Palatine, Rolling Meadows and Arlington Heights, as well as Randhurst Mall, Northwest Cook On Demand also connects riders to the broader regional transit system. The service provides access to multiple Metra stations, Pace fixed routes and the Northwest Transportation Center.

The service expansion also comes with expanded service hours to allow riders to book trips throughout the day. Reservations are available from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“On Demand is about convenience, flexibility and making it easier for people to move around the region,” Metzger said. “We’re excited to bring this expanded option to the northwest suburbs.”

City of Redmond launches RedLink to help community access light rail

The city of Redmond, Wash., in partnership with Circuit Transit, Inc., has launched RedLink, a free, on-demand, all-electric ride service that’s designed to help residents and visitors get around Redmond affordably and sustainably.

The RedLink shuttle pilot program is available to all Redmond residents and visitors traveling within the service area, which includes parts of downtown Redmond, Education Hill and Southeast Redmond. The city says the goal of the program is to connect the Redmond community to light rail without the use of personal vehicles.

“As a city we are committed to increasing transportation choices for residents and visitors,” said Redmond Mayor Angela Birney. “With RedLink’s service officially launching today, and the Crosslake Connection to Seattle opening later this month, we are improving connectivity to our neighborhoods, jobs, and vital businesses.”

The city says that RedLink service makes local trips simple with no car required, whether visiting a local business, getting to or from light-rail stations or running errands. This pilot program is currently expected to run through June 2027. Rides can be requested through the Circuit App.

BC Transit to soon launch OnDemand service in Squamish

BC Transit passengers in Squamish will soon gain access to a new OnDemand transit service where riders can request a pickup and travel directly to local destinations such as the Chieftain Center, Squamish Public Library, Sp’akw’us Feather Park and the downtown transit exchange on Second Avenue for easy transit connections.

“BC Transit customers in Squamish will now enjoy a more flexible and convenient way to move around their community,” said Minister of Transportation and Transit Mike Farnworth. “BC Transit’s new OnDemand service will make it easier for people to reach key local destinations, connect seamlessly with the broader transit network, and access areas that have limited transit service. With easy booking and real-time tracking, this modern and sustainable transit option meets the needs of riders today and into the future.”

Starting on March 30, BC Transit OnDemand will operate in the Oceanfront, SEAandSKY, Redbridge and St’á7mes neighborhoods, and will also connect riders to and from downtown Squamish. The agency says the new service complements seasonal Route 5 service to Oceanfront and offers transit to areas of Squamish that are not currently served by conventional transit. With OnDemand, riders can request a transit pickup through the BC Transit OnDemand app or by phone.

“The addition of OnDemand service will help to further remove barriers and make it easier for more folks to travel by transit in our community. As the use of transit grows and evolves, it is our hope that this encourages increased ridership and consideration of transit in daily travels and commutes. I look forward to utilizing this service,” said Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford.

The app identifies the fastest travel option and directs riders to either a nearby designated virtual pick-up location for an OnDemand bus, or to a nearby bus stop to catch the regularly scheduled bus. OnDemand differs from conventional transit as there are no fixed routes or schedules and buses are dispatched on a request basis to a safe pick-up location near the customer.

OnDemand will operate Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Benefits of the service include:

Flexible and efficient transit service

Easy booking system

Shorter wait and travel times

Real-time bus tracking

Regular fare prices

Wheelchair and walker accessible buses

Better access to areas within Squamish that have limited or no transit service

Increased service during off-peak times

OnDemand service is not available for trips that begin and end entirely within the downtown core and aims to function as a complement to the agency’s fixed-route service. Since this area is already well served by transit, BC Transit recommends using the regular transit service for a convenient and reliable option where possible.

“BC Transit is excited to bring greater flexibility and convenience to customers through our OnDemand transit service. With OnDemand, customers can book real-time trips to destinations such as the Squamish Public Library, Sp’akw’us Feather Park and the Downtown Transit Exchange—making it easier to explore the community and connect seamlessly to the broader transit network. Thank you to everyone who helped make this innovative service a reality for the community,” said BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton.

The province of British Columbia, city of Squamish and BC Transit have partnered with transit tech provider, Via Transportation, to offer OnDemand in Squamish.