FL: ‘We’re not waiting’: Electric flying taxis could be in Miami sooner than you think

Miami is still a long way from fixing its traffic and public transportation woes, but there may be a credible solution on the horizon — electric flying taxis.

Companies around the world are racing to bring this technology to market, and many of them say South Florida is the perfect testing ground. Some even believe you’ll see these flying overhead in just a few years.

Manufacturers have already displayed their prototypes in Miami, showcasing to business executives and investors their sleek design and ambitious promise to save residents time while moving aviation in a more climate-friendly direction.

Daniel Iglesias, district secretary for the Florida Department of Transportation, said at a recent “Future of Tourism Mobility” panel in Coral Gables that the state is already investing in the sector, including building the nation’s first aerial testing facility at Florida Department of Transportation’s SunTrax, a 475-acre facility in Orlando that’s also used to test drive self-driving cars.

“The state of Florida is actually positioning itself to be a leader in the nation when it comes to developing this type of technology,” Iglesias said.

As a new class of aircraft, flying taxis require their own testing and federal approval. In June, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the FAA to work with companies on a “pilot program” to conduct flying car trials. Iglesias said FDOT wants in.

Is it actually a flying car?

The flying taxis look like a cross between a small jet and a drone, with rotors up top that assist with a soft takeoff and landing.

Known as eVTOLs — electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — they run on batteries and require no runway. They’re designed for short regional trips under 100 miles, typically flying between 1,000 and 5,000 feet (helicopters can reach about 15,000 feet). For comparison, the guitar-shaped tower at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel rises about 450 feet.

Because they fly relatively low, noise matters. Unlike helicopters, which use jet fuel and are known for their deafeningly loud motors, the flying taxis’ battery-powered engines are silent in the sky, companies said.

Some companies predict that air taxis can cut a 60 to 90 minute car commute into a 10 to 20 minute flight, cruising around 150 mph. That means a trip between Fort Lauderdale and Miami could take about 13 minutes. Business executives could make a quick hop between a meeting at a Boca Raton golf course and be back for dinner on Miami Beach.

At first, the audience will be wealthy Miamians and business executives. But the idea is for prices to eventually rival an Uber Black, which costs about $250 from downtown Miami to Palm Beach. Manufacturers also believe these will be popular for medical units, package delivery and military operations.

Flying cars aren’t going to solve climate change, but running on electricity instead of fuel could make them more sustainable than traditional cars — depending on how their electricity is generated and where their take-off and landing pads get built. However, flying taxis use more energy per mile, making them less efficient than electric cars. Environmentalists also worry about the impact of hundreds of these vehicles flying back and forth daily on bird populations.

Aviation as a whole contributes about 3.5% of climate warming. Some industry leaders believe flying taxis could eventually replace polluting helicopters and push the aviation industry toward battery-powered flight.

“To radically change the larger aircraft, say private jets, and above, you have to start somewhere,” Stuart Simpson, the CEO of the UK-based flying taxi company Vertical, said. “This is the stepping stone as you move through the technology pathway to getting decarbonization in larger aircraft.”

‘Not waiting for technology to catch up’

Hundreds of flying taxi startups exist worldwide, but only a few have secured the funding and navigated the years-long certification process. U.S. leaders include Vermont-based Beta Technologies, Florida-based Eve Mobility, and California companies Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation. Many have already conducted test flights.

Vertical displayed its aircraft they are calling Valo this week at Collins Park in Miami Beach. The cabin of the craft is spacious, with a more comfortable seat than you’d see in most business class sections of commercial airplanes.

“I think it can transform people getting in and around this great city,” Simpson, the CEO of Vertical, said.

Vertical will first get certified in the UK, which has more stringent standards, Simpson said. They expect to start fulfilling preorders by 2028.

“We’re not waiting for technology to catch up with us. It’s here,” Simpson said.

That said, even as certification for these flying cars approaches, they will depend on entirely new infrastructure — from takeoff and landing pads to charging stations and air traffic management systems — likely taking another five years to fully implement.

Eric Lentell, chief strategy officer at Archer Aviation, said FAA and DOT regulators have streamlined the process and are working closely with industry leaders to ensure the U.S. becomes a first mover rather than falling behind countries like China.

“You need the lead engineering talent in the world, and then you need regulators who are willing to do the hard work to help you get there,” Lentell said.

Having big financial backing also helps. Vertical has preorders from American Airlines and Archer has investment from development mogul Stephan Ross with Related Companies. Joby Aviation just partnered with Uber to create “Uber Air,” expected to launch later this year in Dubai.

But the competition can sometimes be contentious.

This week, Archer filed a patent complaint that states Vertical “leveraged and exploited the substantial goodwill and reputation associated with Archer’s patented designs,” especially with its rows of propellers.

Vertical’s Simpson said there was “zero merit” to the claim and that their propellers went through five generations of design for big lift energy and limited sound.

“I’m actually really quite excited. There’s a reflection of how well we are doing. They are running scared,” Simpson said.

Eventually, self-flying

Eventually, industry leaders believe these will be flying without a pilot. It’s a top mission for the company Wisk Aero, backed by Boeing. They are developing the autonomous technology with the University of Miami’s engineering department.

But when things are up in the air, the “self-driving” component gets a lot more dangerous. What happens if a sensor fails? A battery needs replacement or catches fire? Researchers are working through these worst-case scenarios to ensure flights are as safe as possible, said Pratim Biswas, Dean of the College of Engineering, University of Miami.

UM launched the “Miami Engineering Autonomous Mobility Initiative” consortium to bring together top engineers to design battery systems, create AI algorithms and test complex sensors.

But the sky is, literally, the limit for self-flying cars. It will be awhile before there are geo-fenced “sky corridors” or automated traffic management.

But when the sky-infrastructure is ready, Biswas said self-flying is safer than a future where buyers get to fly their own car.

“Miami is known for its bad driving habits, right? So you don’t want these people now flying their cars all over the place,” Biswas, said.

Ashley Miznazi is a climate change reporter for the Miami Herald funded by the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation and MSC Cruises in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners.

