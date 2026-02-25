PA: Erie readies to roll out free transit service similar to Uber and Lyft

The town of Erie is gearing up to launch a new on-demand microtransit service — with an estimated time of launch in April — that will function similarly to ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft.

The service, dubbed the Erie Bee, will operate as a form of public transit "with the flexibility of a rideshare service," according to the town's description.

Free trip requests made through a smartphone app or by phone will be matched in real time, and vehicles will operate within a defined service zone rather than following fixed regional routes. Rides will typically be completed in less than 30 minutes, with pickups and drop-offs occurring within a block of a rider's requested location.

Several Denver metro communities already operate similar programs, including Ride Free Lafayette, Denver Connector, Lone Tree'sLink On-Demand and Broomfield FlexRide.

Town spokesperson Gabi Rae said Erie doesn't have data on the popularity of existing microtransit services in the town. But during recent public engagement events, Rae added, some residents expressed that transportation providers like Uber and Lyft do not offer sufficient service in Erie, and that wait times can be long. Service areas are expected to be addressed once a vender is chosen.

Regional support

The Erie Bee is backed by grant funding from the Denver Regional Council of Governments, the region's metropolitan planning organization, and the RTD. The town received two grants for its first year of operations — one for $450,000 and another for $600,000 — according to Rae.

Erie was awarded more grant money from both agencies for the next three years, Rae added, and will continue applying annually to help fund future operations.

"It is anticipated that the Erie Bee will operate as long as possible," Rae said.

Initially, Erie will contract with a third-party vendor to operate the service. The vendor — which will be responsible for operational costs including vehicle ownership and maintenance, technology, data collection and hiring drivers — could be announced by the end of the month.

Ridership data will be collected and shared with RTD. Benchmarks have been established for the third month, sixth month and one-year marks, Rae said. Performance metrics will include wait times, ride denials, total ridership and travel times.

The town anticipates ridership will grow through the first six months before leveling off.

Depending on ridership data, RTD could eventually operate either the Erie Bee or its own FlexRide service within Erie, though no decision has been made about that. Erie and RTD officials remain in "regular discussions" about improving transit service in town, Rae said.

The town of Erie is also partnering with RTD to reroute and expand the JUMP bus service, with plans to construct 20 new bus stops along the future route. The project is currently in the design phase, with construction anticipated in 2026.

