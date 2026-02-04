VVTA launches Needles Cactus Commuter milage reimbursement program to cover transit gap

The Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) has launched the Needles Cactus Commuter (NCC) Program to help eligible low-income Needles, Calif., residents travel to the Victor Valley area for medical appointments and court-mandated appearances through a mileage reimbursement program.

Whether program users drive themselves or ask someone else, the NCC program may reimburse for the miles traveled. Participants may be eligible to receive reimbursement for up to 1,100 miles of travel per month.

VVTA says that many Needles residents face challenges when trying to access medical specialists, dialysis, oncology services or court appearances in Victorville. The agency notes the long distance, limited transportation options and financial strain of repeated trips can make these essential appointments difficult to keep. The Needles Cactus Commuter Program was designed to remove these barriers and provide practical support for those who need it.

The agency says the program operates on a mileage reimbursement model and focuses only on essential trip purposes. Reimbursement is currently limited to travel for medical appointments in the Victor Valley area and court appearances at the San Bernardino County Courthouse in Victorville.

To qualify, participants must live in the Needles area and have household income at or below federal poverty guidelines, making the program income ceiling $32,150. VVTA notes that participation is based on both income eligibility and approved trip types.

Participants are required to track and report their mileage each month and provide proof of their trip. Reimbursements are distributed monthly, and participants must choose to receive their funds either by direct deposit or through a FinTwist card.