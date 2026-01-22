BART partners with Uber Transit to facilitate first/last mile trips

Bay Area riders can now arrange Uber trips to get to and from Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) stations, directly within the official BART App. BART says this partnership with Uber Transit is part of its commitment to improve the passenger experience by expanding and upgrading technology solutions that provide riders more flexible ways to get where they need to go.

The partnership integrates end-to-end journey planning and payment all within the BART app. Everything can be done without leaving the BART app, and the total trip time will be displayed, making trip planning faster and more unified for passengers.

“Embracing technology to help people leave their cars at home and reduce congestion is a shared value within the Bay Area,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “Collaborating with Uber will help attract new riders and will simplify the process for those who take Uber to and from BART stations. This partnership will also expand access options as we build more housing in place of parking lots at stations.”

BART says this new partnership addresses a key challenge within the Bay Area’s transit network: providing connections for riders whose starting location or destination is too far to comfortably walk to a station or bus stop or is underserved by frequent bus or rail service. The new service will allow riders to book trips within two to seven miles of station to close that connectivity gap.

“Uber Transit is proud to partner with BART to bridge the crucial first/last mile challenge, helping transit agencies close gaps that too often keep people from getting where they need to go,” said Uber Head of Transit Partnerships Chris Margaronis. “By integrating Uber rides directly into the BART app, we’re simplifying travel, expanding access and making public transit a more flexible, reliable option for everyone—especially those in underserved areas. Together, we’re reimagining how people move across the Bay Area.”

The BART and Uber partnership includes a limited-time $5 Uber trip discount at the launch of the program for trips starting or ending at 10 selected BART stations.

Riders can take advantage of the $5 discount up to six times through Jan. 27. These stations were selected based on locations where people may not live on a bus line and in a way to ensure bus ridership is not significantly impacted.