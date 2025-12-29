Twin Cities Area Transportation Authority partnering with Via to modernize transit services

The Twin Cities Area Transportation Authority (TCATA) is partnering with Via to modernize its transit services with advanced technology, an improved customer experience focused on efficiency and safety and expanded coverage.

The partnership will begin with Via taking over TCATA’s existing transit network. Over time, Via will leverage data and community feedback to enhance the transit network and improve the experience for riders across the area.

Via's plans propose significantly expanding transit access throughout the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph, Mich., urbanized area and beyond. Depending on the final service model adopted (which prioritizes either integrated routes or fully on-demand service), Via says the redesign is projected to increase the population covered by transit from 12,000 people to as many as 59,000 people, boosting access to jobs, health centers and education opportunities.

“Access to great transportation is foundational to opportunity,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad. “This partnership between TCATA and Via will unlock a new future for Twin Cities public transportation, supporting economic growth, strengthening access to essential services and enhancing quality of life. By investing in innovation we will ensure this transformation is achieved without increasing costs to deliver high-quality transit services that our community deserves.”

According to Via, key improvements for the new system include:

Integrated, more efficient demand-response service: Paratransit and Dial-a-Ride will operate as one coordinated service, improving efficiency while aiming to deliver a smoother, more reliable rider experience.

Paratransit and Dial-a-Ride will operate as one coordinated service, improving efficiency while aiming to deliver a smoother, more reliable rider experience. Faster, more reliable trips: Riders will see shorter travel times and improved on-time performance across the network.

Riders will see shorter travel times and improved on-time performance across the network. Modern booking and flexible payment: A new mobile app will make it easier to plan, book and pay for trips. Riders will have access to flexible payment options, including cards, fare discounts and passes and alternative options for unbanked riders.

A new mobile app will make it easier to plan, book and pay for trips. Riders will have access to flexible payment options, including cards, fare discounts and passes and alternative options for unbanked riders. Future expanded regional connectivity: Long-term planning will include improved connections to key regional destinations, including the South Bend/Notre Dame campus, St. Joseph and New Buffalo Amtrak stations, South Shore Line and the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport.

“TCATA’s priority has always been providing reliable and safe transportation for our community,” said TCATA Board Chair Ron Singleton. “With Via’s operational expertise and technology, we’ll make our transit system smarter and stronger, so we can expand accessibility, improve efficiency and deliver consistent, high-quality service for riders today and into the future.”

Via will assume TCATA operations April 1, 2026, with network changes expected to roll out midway through 2026 following a data-driven transit planning study that will ensure the final network configuration meets the specific needs of the local community.