PSTA partners with Transdev to launch new microtransit service

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) launched an on-demand microtransit service, The Snapper, designed to make travel more flexible and efficient throughout the region. The service is being operated by Transdev.

The Snapper joins The Grouper, PSTA’s shuttle service that connects passengers from St. Petersburg – Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to hotels, vacation rentals and Clearwater Beach points of interest. Together, PSTA says the pair of services shows its commitment to creative mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of residents and visitors of the region.

“This service is about innovation and community. We’ve created a solution that meets people where they are and keeps them connected to the places they need to go,” said Transdev Pinellas County team General Manager Thomas Tibbetts.

The Snapper now serves Clearwater, connecting riders from their neighborhoods to major transit hubs like Countryside Mall and Park Street Terminal after a successful pilot of the program in Safety Harbor. This approach replaces multiple fixed-route services with a model that suits riders’ modern needs while maintaining strong links to the rest of the PSTA transit network.

By repurposing existing vehicles, integrating scheduling technology and retraining operators, PSTA says that Travsdev played a key role in a seamless transition to the new service. The new service delivers a cost-effective solution that operates at one-third the cost of previous routes – all while improving convenience and reliability for riders, according to the agency.

“We’re proud to be a reliable partner to PSTA. Our team is always ready to collaborate and find creative ways to address challenges, ensuring we help our client achieve their vision for better mobility,” said Transdev Senior Vice President of Transit Derrick Breun.

PSTA says that the community response has been enthusiastic. Riders have found ease in connecting to PSTA buses and enjoy the personalized experience provided by familiar drivers. For many, the agency notes, The Snapper has become an essential part of their daily routine, helping them reach work, school and other destinations.