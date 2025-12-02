NYCDOT selects Tranzito to advance bike storage plan

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) announced that it has selected a vendor, Tranzito, to install and operate a network of secure bike parking structures. While a contract is still being finalized, NYCDOT and Tranzito will soon begin the process of installing bike parking infrastructure. The selection comes after a 2024 request for proposals (RFP) and is expected to include a five-year contract to operate and maintain the structures.

"With a record number of protected bike lanes crisscrossing the five boroughs, and bike ridership higher than ever before, it's time to also enhance how bike trips begin and end," said NYCDOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "This initiative will support continued growth in cycling by addressing a key barrier to bike ownership: the lack of access to secure bike storage."

As more than 600,000 bicycling trips are being taken in the city each day, the NYCDOT says secure bike parking access will continue to fuel New Yorkers' embrace of cycling. The department further notes that the secure bike storage network is critical because many residents lack in-home bike storage space or cannot carry heavier e-bikes or cargo bikes up stairs in apartment buildings, both issues it says are significant barriers to bike ownership.

"One thing I love about our city is how we are always innovating. We're constantly deploying new tools to make New York smarter, safer and more livable, and secure bike parking is a perfect example," said Deputy Mayor for Operations Jeffrey Roth. "These 500 new bike storage units will make biking safer and more convenient for thousands of New Yorkers, especially those without space to store a bike at home. Thank you to DOT for the hard work that got us here. I look forward to partnering with Tranzito as we bring this groundbreaking initiative to neighborhoods across the city."

NYCDOT says it will plan out the storage locations to be placed equitably across the five boroughs in an effort to ensure all New Yorkers have the option to experience the benefits of cycling. The department is planning for a variety of small and high-capacity secure parking facilities to be included in the parking network, hosting both enclosed and open-air units at the curbside and off-street. More information about specific facility designs and placements will be shared at a later date.

NYCDOT will prioritize locations and storage designs to