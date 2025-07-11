WA: Construction begins on Chelan's Lakeside Trail project

Construction of a nearly $4 million infrastructure project began this week in Chelan, building a new, mile-long, shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists along Highway 97A.

At the project's completion this fall, Chelan residents will have a 12-foot-wide path along with a landscape buffer between the trail and the highway, according to a news release from the city of Chelan.

The project — construction costs totaling about $3.78 million — will also feature "improved pedestrian crossings at Waterslide Drive and other key intersections, upgrades to public transit bus stops and a new striping along Highway 97A," according to the news release.

Lakeside Trail

The portion of the road highlighted in green indicates where the trail will be located alongside the road. Construction on the trail began this week and is expected to be completed in the fall.

Funding for the project originates from several sources, including a state Department of Transportation $2.5 million grant, a state Transportation Improvement Board $500,000 grant and $250,000 from Link Transit. The remaining $529,000 was paid from the city's street fund.

KRCI LLC, an East Wenatchee construction company, was awarded the contract.

Residents and travelers can expect to see temporary lane shifts, as well as flagger-controlled traffic 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. People can also expect to see reductions in speed limits in construction zones. Parking will also not be allowed along Woodin Avenue/Highway 97A as indicated on posted signage.

No interruptions to water or sewer services are expected during construction, according to the news release.

People looking for more information can reach out to the city of Chelan's Public Works Department at 509-682-8030 or visit the city's website.

