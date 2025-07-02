TX: Dallas secures funding for trail alongside DART Silver Line

Dallas now has funding for a trail extension that will link 4 miles of hiking and biking trails in Far North Dallas.

The city received approximately $7 million from the Regional Transportation Council to complete the Cotton Belt Trail, according to a Tuesday news release.

The completed 26-mile Cotton Belt Trail will follow the path of the DART Silver Line from Plano to DFW International Airport.

“We were told each city along the Silver Line would have to fund its portion of the trail project, but we worked together to get funding,” said District 12 council member Cara Mendelsohn, who represents the area. “This RTC funding saves the City of Dallasapproximately $7 million and helps complete a vision years in the making.”

This North Dallas addition will also link the Preston Ridge Trail, which runs north and south, and the Marni Kaner Trail, which runs east and west. The three trails form a 4-mile urban loop called the North Dallas Triangle.

Some portions of the Cotton Belt Trail are already complete. Design for other sections is already underway, according to a news release, with construction beginning next month.

The Silver Line commuter rail passes through seven North Texas cities — Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano. Testing began along the entire rail corridor in April, as preparations continue for the start of service later this year.

