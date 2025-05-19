IA: 'A party on two wheels': Paul Norton students, parents take 'bike bus' to and from school

Students at Paul Norton Elementary School in Bettendorf arrived to school on a different kind of bus on Friday.

The Paul Norton Bike Bus makes its way from Coffee Apothecary to Paul Norton Elementary School, picking up almost 50 people, on Friday, May 16, in Bettendorf. The Paul Norton Bike Bus is an organized 2-mile ride with stops for kids, parents and staff to join on their way to school.

The group was founded by parent Lindsey DeMuynck and her son Vince, a fourth-grader, earlier this year after Vince saw a story about a bike bus group in Portland, Oregon, on the news.

"He showed it to me and was like, 'Do you think we could do that at our school?'" DeMuynck said. "I said, 'It's worth a shot.'"

Vince, 10, who has been riding a bike since he was three, competes across the country in mountain biking and BMX racing. His favorite thing about the organized ride is getting to hang out with three close friends, who he's gotten closer to since the bike bus started.

DeMuynck and Vince mapped out possible routes, stops, bike racks at school and other logistics before bringing the idea to other parent volunteers and, eventually, principal Heather Budd.

"I had never heard of a bike bus prior to ours. … I thought it was a really neat idea and knew it would go over well with our (supportive) Paul Norton community," Budd said. "It promotes that sense of community, (while) also promoting exercise and getting students ready for their day."

She participated in May 2 ride, calling it a "blast."

"I really enjoyed the ride, and it was great exercise for myself prior to the school day," Budd said. "I highly recommend all of our staff and students join if they can."

The bike bus route spans roughly two miles, beginning at Coffee Apothecary in Bettendorf with stops at Crow Creek Park, the 18th Avenue and Tanglefoot Lane intersection and the Tanglefoot Lane and Greenbrier Drive intersection before arriving at Paul Norton.

DeMuynck's husband typically leads the bus, and she brings up the rear.

"So that we all stay together," she said. "We really emphasize that it's a ride, not a race."

The group's first ride was successful, DeMuynck said, and it's only grown from there. Most participating families say the bike bus is a unique way to motivate students for school, she said.

"The kids get to be social and have fun. … They're meeting new friends, maybe different from your typical sports or school group," she said. "It brings together kids from all different backgrounds, and I think it's had a positive impact on our school — that's been the coolest part, and it was just a small idea from my son."

One of Vince's friends, fourth-grader Nathan Priest, likes the bike bus because it gives him something to look forward to during the school week. Outside of school, he and Vince like to go to Crow Creek Park to practice BMX jumps on the ramps.

The group focuses on bike safety before and during each ride, following the "see and be seen" protocol. Parent volunteers also follow the group in a "back up bus" — a vehicle with water, bandages and seats available in case someone isn't able to finish the ride.=

With weather permitting, the bike bus happens bi-weekly. Kids are asked to be vigilant and to follow the pack leader.

They also have a lot of fun, playing music while they ride.

"It's kind of like a party on two wheels," DeMuynck said. "The kids have a blast. … I think it's really going to catch on."

The bike bus promotes ride days on its Facebook page, receiving support from the Paul Norton Parent-Teacher Association.

"I think spreading the word was the hardest part" at first, DeMuynck said, adding more students and parents — particularly those who walk to school — have joined throughout the year.

Budd has also promoted bike bus rides in the school's parent newsletter, along with encouraging staff to join.

As Paul Norton's bike bus grows, she hopes to see more spring up throughout the Quad-Cities.

"It's a great way to start your day. … We hope we can (motivate) other schools," DeMuynck said. "I think if you can just find a (safe) route and (kids, parents) who are willing to give it a try. … It's something kids look forward to."

Moving forward, she said the Paul Norton Bike Bus will look to add more ride days or expand its route to additional neighborhoods.

