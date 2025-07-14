May Mobility launches Ride-Hail Integration API

May Mobility has launched Ride-Hail Integration API, expanding May Mobility’s Autonomy-as-a-Service offering, readying it for scale in urban markets on ridehail platforms globally.

May Mobility says the Ride-Hail Integration API is engineered to enable seamless connectivity between its autonomous fleet and the consumer-facing ridehail platforms utilized around the globe. The proprietary API facilitates the dynamic pick-up and drop-off routing users expect while ensuring May Mobility's autonomous vehicles (AVs) choose the optimal locations for riders to embark and disembark safely and conveniently. May Mobility notes the API provides a foundation for deployment of AVs at scale across multiple ridehail platforms by ensuring that integrations with platform providers will be technically smooth and efficient.

May Mobility says the updates additionally incorporate its capability to operate in both left- and right-hand driving geographies, facilitating May Mobility deployments in the U.S., Japan and future international locations.

The Ride-Hail Integration API release is also supported with new autonomy enhancements to May Mobility's patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system to handle the complexities of urban environments. The upgrades improve the rider experience through:

Advanced precision handling of narrow city streets.

More human-like maneuvering around agents like double-parked cars.

Smoother acceleration and braking for more comfortable rides.

According to May Mobility, the deployment of Ride-Hail Integration API marks a key step as it prepares to launch with Lyft in and around Midtown Atlanta this summer and a planned deployment with Uber later this year in Arlington, Texas. May Mobility's ridehail launches will start with standby operators this year before transitioning to driverless operations.

"With today's software announcement, our riders will experience optimized pick-up and drop-off times and a smoother ride from beginning to end," said May Mobility Senior Vice President of Autonomy Engineering Jacob Crossman. "As the AV market moves from initial operations to broader availability, we are excited to bring thousands of AVs to the world's leading ride-hail platforms, helping riders experience greater safety and freedom of mobility."