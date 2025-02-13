May Mobility rolls out driverless microtransit vans in the city of Peachtree Corners

May Mobility has launched its first commercial driver-out autonomous transportation service in the city of Peachtree Corners, a suburb of Atlanta, Ga. The company said it has transitioned its Peachtree Corners service to driverless operations, following successful demonstration deployments in Sun City, Ariz., and Ann Arbor, Mich.

In partnership with Curiosity Lab, T-Mobile and the city of Peachtree Corners, May Mobility has been offering public rides in its autonomous Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS to visitors of Peachtree Corner's Curiosity Lab since September 2024 with safety drivers in place.

Passengers will now be able to ride the service without anyone behind the wheel. The service zone includes eight pre-determined stops along Technology Parkway at popular destinations such as hotels, restaurants, retail shops, office spaces, the Innovation Center at Curiosity Lab and Peachtree Corners City Hall.

"Peachtree Corners will be our third driverless operation and we are excited to debut our first publicly available driverless service in the city of Peachtree Corners," said May Mobility CEO and Founder Edwin Olson. "This launch reinforces the importance of working with cities and communities everywhere to solve real transportation challenges."

May Mobility says its vehicles are equipped with its patented multi-policy decision making (MPDM) technology that leverages in-situ artificial intelligence reasoning models to continuously learn and adapt to new, complex and even unpredictable driving conditions to create a safer, more comfortable ride.

"Curiosity Lab's real-world smart city ecosystem has provided May Mobility with a unique environment to both continue to develop and improve their operations over the past six months, which has only further prepared the May Mobility team for its third driver-out operation and first commercial operation in the U.S.," said city of Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson. "T-Mobile's 5G is a key staple of our ecosystem and the driver-out transition, as it provides May Mobility with low latency, high bandwidth connectivity for a smoother rider experience and enhanced safety operations. This will continue to be important as we work toward expanding the route towards Town Center to provide additional means of transportation for city residents and visitors. It is incredible to see how the May Mobility team has been able to achieve driver-out operations within six months of the initial launch in our city and we look forward to having our residents and visitors experience it for themselves."

May Mobility's driverless operations in Peachtree Corners are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with each vehicle accommodating up to five passengers at a time. Riders will be able to book trips to any of the service's eight stops on-demand through the May Mobility app, powered by Via.

May Mobility says it is working with the city of Peachtree Corners on future expansions and has plans to launch autonomous vehicles in metro Atlanta in partnership with Lyft later this year. Additional driverless operations in the U.S. will be announced throughout 2025.