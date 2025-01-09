May Mobility partners with Tecnobus to introduce new autonomous minibus platform

May Mobility is partnering with Tecnobus, an established European electric minibus manufacturer, to introduce a new autonomous minibus platform, allowing May Mobility to offer further flexibility to fleet operators and transit agencies across domestic and international markets.

May Mobility notes the new autonomous electric vehicle minibus will seat up to 30 passengers and include wheelchair accessibility, enhancing May Mobility’s mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) offerings and advancing sustainable transportation. Key features of May Mobility’s new autonomous minibus platform include:

Scalability for mixed fleets: Designed for urban transit, corporate campuses, airports, planned communities and more.

International reach: Homologated for use in Europe and Canada, unlocking new markets in addition to U.S. site deployments.

Sustainability: Fully electric with swappable batteries minimizing downtime and related energy waste.

Performance: Accommodates up to 30 passengers and reaches speeds of 45 mph.

“This collaboration combines Tecnobus’ electric mobility expertise with May Mobility’s cutting-edge autonomy to deliver a transformative transit solution. This new platform represents a significant evolution, perfectly aligned with the values of sustainability, reliability and vision that Tecnobus has upheld for over 30 years, combining our expertise in electric mobility with their technological leadership in autonomous driving,” said Tecnobus CEO Paolo Marini.

May Mobility notes the first autonomous minibuses are expected to be road-ready in the first half of 2026, with deployments slated for later that year. According to May Mobility, multi-policy decision making leverages in-situ artificial intelligence to interpret and learn from data in real time, continuously adapting to new, complex and even unpredictable driving conditions.

Extending May Mobility’s portfolio of use cases and international expansion

The minibus, May Mobility’s fifth unique vehicle platform, will be integrated into its fleet alongside the Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS platform, demonstrating the company’s adaptability in autonomous systems integration. According to May Mobility, the expansion further enhances its ability to serve a broader range of mobility use cases, from ride-hailing services to high-capacity transit.

“Our partnership with Tecnobus shows that we’re serious about expanding transit access and reducing urban congestion,” said May Mobility Founder and CEO Edwin Olson. “It’s a strong example of how doing the right thing for communities can also be great for growing our business.”

May Mobility notes the partnership also paves the way for its expansion into new international markets, supported by Tecnobus’ parent company, ICAPGROUP, and its established 30-year infrastructure, spanning 27 countries and more than 1,200 sites.