SouthWest Transit to launch new AV service with May Mobility

SouthWest Transit (SWT) hosted an unveiling event for its new autonomous vehicle (AV), bringing together local leaders and stakeholders to welcome the new technology to the Twin Cities in Minnesota. Attendees were given the opportunity to experience the AVs firsthand through short rides in the vicinity of SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie.

“This is really a story about partnerships because there are many people that it took to put this all together,” said SWT CEO Erik Hansen. “This [initiative] is really central to our mission at SWT about serving people, serving our customers and connecting people from where they are to where they want to go and doing that in innovative and really fascinating ways that represent the future of transit.”

May Mobility's AVs will connect the public to residential, employment and shopping districts while also providing first- and last-mile transportation to key mobility hubs in Eden Prairie. Riders will be able to travel to and from pre-determined stops by using their current Prime mobile app, powered by Spare. The service will also include a stop at the Southwest Light Rail, which connects downtown Minneapolis, downtown Saint Paul and places in between.

“For the sake of our city, for the sake of the region, for the sake of the country, world, it’s important that we do stay cutting-edge and innovative,” said Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case. “When you get the new technology that’s coming online, you don’t overnight transition from wherever you were… It’s got to be transitional and somebody has to be out there starting it and piloting it… To have Eden Prairie be the leader in some of these innovative technologies is really exciting for me, but I think it’s exciting for EP and it benefits our residents and businesses… It just benefits all of us.”

In collaboration with May Mobility, SWT will be releasing the official launch and service details for the new AV service later this year.

“I’m super delighted to be here to celebrate the upcoming launch of SW Prime’s AV service in Eden Prairie,” said May Mobility Chief Commercial Officer Manik Dhar. “I’d like to give a big thanks to Erik Hansen and the entire team at SWT. With the support and collaboration of our partners here, residents and guests of Eden Prairie will now have the opportunity to experience our innovative transportation solution. We’re proud to stand alongside SouthWest Transit to drive a movement that’s transforming transportation and look forward to working together as we drive toward a connected, autonomous future.”