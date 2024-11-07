Lyft partners with multiple companies to provide AV rides within Lyft app

Lyft is partnering with multiple companies to provide autonomous vehicle (AV) rides in the Lyft app.

Lyft and Mobileye have agreed on a partnership that will allow Lyft to make its scaled rideshare platform available to all vehicles with Mobileye’s self-driving technology. Vehicles equipped with Mobileye Drive technology will give small and large fleet operators access to Lyft’s platform and network of riders to optimize their vehicles.

A partnership with May Mobility will allow Lyft to directly deploy AVs to its platform in Atlanta in 2025. Atlanta riders will have the opportunity to be matched with a fleet of autonomous Toyota Sienna minivans equipped with May Mobility’s autonomous technology, a deployment that Lyft and May Mobility aim to scale over time across multiple markets.

Nexar and Lyft will explore ways to harness the power of aggregated, anonymized marketplace and fleet data to help original equipment manufacturers and AV companies build better and safer autonomous technology. By pairing Lyft’s data with Nexar’s hundreds of millions of hours of video footage, Lyft says it can jointly contribute to a more complete data set for autonomous research and development.

“We’re thrilled to work with Mobileye, May Mobility and Nexar to build the autonomous future together, with more partnerships to follow,” said Lyft CEO David Risher. “Lyft’s aim is to connect AVs, drivers, riders and partners to create new opportunities for all. Our rideshare network will continue to evolve as millions of people will have the opportunity to earn billions of dollars whether they choose to drive, put their AVs into service or both.”

“Cooperating with leading mobility providers and operators is an essential step to bring autonomous mobility services to reality,” said Amnon Shashua, president and CEO, Mobileye. “Enabling Mobileye Drive with Lyft’s network of 40 million annual riders in North America would allow our AV customers to reach new markets and geographies with autonomous services and provide the benefits of the technology through a sustainable business.”