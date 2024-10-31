Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation issues Request for Expressions of Interest for AV pilot

The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation (BNYDC) issued a request for expressions of interest (RFEI) for an autonomous vehicle (AV) pilot at the Brooklyn Navy Yard that is focused on providing safe, sustainable and efficient mobility options within the yard that could help address gaps in traditional service options.

BNYDC’s primary goals for this pilot include:

Gain a deeper understanding of the current AV market and its potential to deliver safe, efficient and sustainable transportation options.

Explore the feasibility of integrating AV technology into the yard’s existing shuttle system, which connects the campus to high-traffic Metropolitan Transportation Authority subway stations nearby but is not feasible to operate on off-peak hours or access areas with narrowly configured streets.

Gather insights from AV market leaders on how the technology can enhance transportation within and beyond the yard, focusing on first- and last-mile connectivity during off-peak hours when traditional shuttle and public transit bus services are not as widely available.

BNYDE notes the RFEI is the first step in a two-stage procurement process. After reviewing submissions, BNYDC may issue a formal request for proposals (RFP) to identify qualified companies interested in testing and operating an AV pilot program at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Participation in this RFEI will give respondents the opportunity to inform and shape the subsequent RFP process, helping BNYDC tailor its plans for an AV pilot. While the pilot is expected to focus on learnings to inform ways to supplement existing BNYDC shuttle services, BNYDE says the RFEI is open to AVs of all types, not just passenger vehicles.

According to BNYDE, the Brooklyn Navy Yard offers a unique urban testing ground for AV technology, as many of the manufacturing companies based at the Navy Yard incorporate different levels of automation into their work while also maintaining a skilled middle-class workforce. BNYDC hopes to attract companies in the AV industry who are operating with similar principles, advancing their technologies in ways that support the creation and resilience of quality jobs.

BNYDE says Brooklyn Naval Yard’s diverse transportation network, varied street conditions and robust community of hardware-tech-focused tenants make it an ideal environment for testing AV systems under real-world conditions. Prior AV pilots at the yard were focused on advancing technologies to support shuttle service to support transit deserts, where traditional transit options were not viable.

“Transportation is a critical link for businesses and employees at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and we are committed to exploring solutions that allow us to enhance mobility within the campus and beyond while also supporting innovation in the industry that is consistent with our mission,” said Lindsay Greene, president and CEO, BNYDC. “This RFEI provides an exciting opportunity for AV market leaders to test and refine their technologies in a dynamic, urban environment and help constructively advance the broader conversation around automation, jobs and safety.”

BNYDE says interested respondents are invited to submit their RFEI proposals no later than noon on Dec. 23, 2024. Respondents are required to submit a statement of qualifications, cover letter, previous experience, project approach and signed acknowledgement of any addendum to the RFEI.

The full RFEI is available here.