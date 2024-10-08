Cumberland Community Improvement District’s AV shuttle pilot reaches 10,000 riders

The Cumberland Community Improvement District’s (CID) successful autonomous vehicle (AV) shuttle pilot program, the Cumberland Hopper, has reached 10,000 riders. The Cumberland CID, along with its partner, Beep, Inc., launched the Cumberland Hopper in July 2023. The AV shuttle is planned to operate through December 2024.

The Hopper is a fully electric autonomous shuttle provided free to the community by the Cumberland CID as part of a major mobility project, the Cumberland Sweep. The Sweep will include a three-plus mile path around the core of the Cumberland District, with dedicated walking and biking lanes and an autonomous shuttle system, with the goal of connecting people to jobs and Cumberland’s major assets. The majority of the Sweep is currently in design and construction is scheduled to begin in 2027.

“The community enthusiasm and ridership with the Cumberland Hopper is astounding,” said Kim Menefee, executive director for the Cumberland CID. “Workers, residents and visitors have had the benefit of experiencing this cutting-edge technology right here in our district. With a planned AV shuttle system a few years away, Cumberland is poised to revolutionize shared mobility and help transform the future of transportation.”

“Beep is thrilled to celebrate the Cumberland Hopper reaching its 10,000th rider, a clear testament to the community’s confidence in the transformative opportunity that autonomous mobility provides,” said Joe Moye, CEO, Beep. “This pilot program marks the first step toward realizing the Cumberland CID’s vision for the future of transportation with the Cumberland Sweep program, which will establish a safe and accessible transit network throughout the community. By connecting residents, visitors and businesses to jobs, goods and services in the area, Cumberland will continue to thrive as one of the region’s most vibrant areas. We applaud the leadership and board of Cumberland CID for their commitment to innovation and mobility for all.”

Key survey findings on the Cumberland CID’s AV Shuttle Pilot Program includes: