USDOT issues NOFO for $25 million in funding for Rural Autonomous Vehicle research program

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has issued a $25 million Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for its Rural Autonomous Vehicle (RAV) research program. Accredited universities are eligible to apply for this competitive, six-year cooperative agreement program.

Recipients will use RAV program funding to conduct research regarding the benefits and responsible application of automated vehicles and associated mobility technologies in rural and Tribal communities. One $15 million award will focus on passenger transportation and a separate $10 million award will focus on movement of freight to support and enable automated freight and delivery vehicles serving rural areas.

“Automated vehicles have the potential to enhance roadway safety and increase mobility options for all Americans, including older Americans, low-income households, people with disabilities and those who cannot or choose not to drive,” said Dr. Robert C. Hampshire, USDOT deputy assistant secretary for research and technology and chief scientist. "Disparities in mobility and economic development opportunities in rural and Tribal communities leave many in those underserved communities unable to get to where they need to go to meet the needs of their daily life regularly, reliably and safely or to get necessary goods delivered. This research will move the needle forward."

USDOT notes 19 percent of the U.S. population lives in rural areas and almost a quarter of all Americans aged 65 and older reside in rural communities. The department says 47 percent of all roadway fatalities and 34 percent of all public highway-rail grade crossing fatalities occur on rural roads. Emergency response times are more than twice as long in rural areas as compared to urban areas.

The NOFO can be found on USDOT's website.