MN: There’s one more chance to speak on plan requiring human monitors in Minneapolis robotaxis

The debate about driverless taxis coming to Minneapolis is taking on an adversarial tone, with those in favor of allowing companies like Waymo to operate in the city on one side and those questioning safety and how the transportation innovation might kill off thousands of jobs on the other.

The tension centers on the proposed “Workers Drive Minneapolis” ordinance, which the City Council could vote on as early as Thursday.

The ordinance would require companies using driverless vehicles for public transportation to hire a human “safety monitor” to sit behind the wheel. That person would need a Minnesota driver’s license and be paid at least minimum wage, according to the ordinance.

Waymo, which has been testing vehicles in the city for months in preparation for launch, has fired back. The California-based company’s state and local public policy manager, Adam Lane, called the ordinance’s framework “a de-facto ban” on autonomous vehicles.

State lawmakers failed to enact any rules to regulate robotaxis during the most recent session. So City Council Member Robin Wonsley, one of the ordinance’s authors, said the measure is necessary to protect nearly 10,000 rideshare drivers in the city whose livelihoods could be impacted.

“Our residents, nor our workers, do not have any protection from any likely adverse effects of them coming into our communities,” she said during last week’s Business, Housing & Zoning Committee meeting. “This does not mean a ban on autonomous vehicles; it’s a starting point. It keeps rideshare and autonomous vehicle operators on a level playing field.”

The measure, which also would address traffic safety concerns, would not go into effect until October 2027 to give the city time to amend it based on what is needed before operation begins, Wonsley said.

More than 20 people stepped to the podium during a public hearing last week. The mic at City Hall will be open again at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for more public input.

Lyft and Uber drivers got help when the City Council established minimum wages two years ago. Now they are hoping for another lifeline.

“Help us fight and not be left behind,” said Maurice Washington, a rideshare driver for the past 12 years, nine of them full time. “Don’t let 10,000 drivers sit by the wayside and have to depend on the state. Please listen to us. Let us drive.”

Others such as Jeff Stromberg scolded the committee, saying they are not looking at the data.

“You should be welcoming this as fast as possible,” he said, pointing out Waymo provides more than 500,000 rides a week and reports 94% fewer crashes resulting in serious injuries or deaths than human-piloted vehicles. “That would go against exactly what you are trying to do.”

A recent study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety backed up the safety record, showing Waymo vehicles were involved in fewer crashes than those piloted by human drivers despite some headling-grabbing incidents in other U.S. cities.

“The results show that, on a limited scale, these driverless cars are safer than human drivers — who can be impaired or drowsy or suffer lapses in attention,” institute President David Harkey said.

Shawn Stephenson, a downtown resident, argued in favor of robotaxis, saying modern cities need modern transportation options.

“If a company can demonstrate it can operate at least as safely as current services, we should allow people to decide if they want to use that service,” he said.

Wonsley said during the committee meeting that Minneapolis is not ready to receive autonomous vehicles.

Waymo’s Lane said “we remain committed to working with officials on a path forward that offers Minnesotans the option to choose fully autonomous transportation.”

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