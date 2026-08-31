SporTran unveils Evolve autonomous vehicle pilot service

During the pilot, certain routes will include a trained onboard safety operator to monitor performance and assist passengers.
Aug. 31, 2026
Add Us On Google
SporTran
A SporTran promotional graphic titled 'Moving Our Community Forward. Together!' featuring a three-panel visual progression: a vintage black-and-white streetcar labeled 'Where We Started,' a colorful modern SporTran bus labeled 'Driven By Purpose' and a futuristic autonomous electric minibus concept labeled 'Evolving the Future' with the SporTran Evolve branding.

SporTran's promotional graphic traces the Shreveport, Louisiana transit agency's evolution from its streetcar origins through its current bus fleet to its vision for the future with the SporTran Evolve autonomous vehicle concept.

On Aug. 27, SporTran unveiled its first autonomous vehicle pilot service. Known as Evolve, the vehicle will provide public transit service in the city of Shreveport-Bossier, La. The vehicle will be equipped with advanced autonomous technology capable of self-guided operation. During the pilot, SporTran notes certain routes will include a trained onboard safety operator to monitor performance and assist passengers. 

As part of the pilot, SporTran is partnering with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 558 to launch an autonomous workforce training program to prepare local transit workers for emerging vehicle technology, according to KTBS 3. According to the news report, the pilot project focuses on connecting key local corridors, including the future bus rapid transit medical corridor being developed and the city's redeveloped entertainment district. 

"This event represents much more than the unveiling of a new vehicle,” said SporTran CEO Dinero' Washington. “It reflects years of collaboration, innovation and investment, positioning Louisiana as a leader in the future of public transportation. We’re honored to showcase what’s possible when vision and partnership come together here in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana. 

In March 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded SporTran nearly $1 million through its Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation Grant Program for the project. 

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
Email

Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

2026 40 Under 40: Lauren Krutty, AICP
How BUILD America 250 Act impacts passenger rail, Amtrak