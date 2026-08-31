SporTran unveils Evolve autonomous vehicle pilot service

On Aug. 27, SporTran unveiled its first autonomous vehicle pilot service. Known as Evolve, the vehicle will provide public transit service in the city of Shreveport-Bossier, La. The vehicle will be equipped with advanced autonomous technology capable of self-guided operation. During the pilot, SporTran notes certain routes will include a trained onboard safety operator to monitor performance and assist passengers.

As part of the pilot, SporTran is partnering with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 558 to launch an autonomous workforce training program to prepare local transit workers for emerging vehicle technology, according to KTBS 3. According to the news report, the pilot project focuses on connecting key local corridors, including the future bus rapid transit medical corridor being developed and the city's redeveloped entertainment district.

"This event represents much more than the unveiling of a new vehicle,” said SporTran CEO Dinero' Washington. “It reflects years of collaboration, innovation and investment, positioning Louisiana as a leader in the future of public transportation. We’re honored to showcase what’s possible when vision and partnership come together here in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana.

In March 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded SporTran nearly $1 million through its Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation Grant Program for the project.