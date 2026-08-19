CA: Waymo announces huge expansion across Bay Area, but when will it start?

Waymo made a big splash last week when it announced a major expansion across the Bay Area, but despite the regulatory green light it’s still far from clear when the company will be able to hail an autonomous ride on its new routes.

The Mountain View-based autonomous ride-hailing service announced Friday that it received approval from the California Public Utility Commission to expand the company’s footprint across the region, along with other major California metro areas.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles released an updated map in November 2025 showing Waymo’s new approved operating range for its autonomous vehicles in Northern California, including the addition of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Marin, Sonoma and Solano counties.

The California Public Utilities Commission approved a January 28 document from Waymo seeking approval for its Passenger Safety Plan in the DMV’s expanded operating service area, authorizing the company to begin charging for driverless rides. In May, the company provided supplemental materials related to operational guidelines for unaccompanied minors and service disruptions.

But Bay Area residents who want to order a Waymo for a day-trip to Calistoga for wine tasting and mud baths will still need to wait for the company to build-out its physical and digital infrastructure to accommodate riders beyond the San Francisco peninsula.

How quickly Waymos will roll out over the Bay Bridge and beyond depends on numerous factors, said Scott Moura, an associate professor at the University of California Institute of Transportation Studies with an expertise in autonomous vehicles.

Though Waymo is leading the driverless race against competitors Tesla, Amazon’s Zoox and General Motors’ Cruise, he said, the company has shown a patience with new initiatives, an approach which flies in the face of Mark Zuckerberg’s famous quote about tech development, “Move fast and break things.”

“It’s not a time-based thing,” said Moura when asked about how long it might take Waymo to get its new service areas up and running. “It’s a performance-based thing. It’s not going to be immediately, that’s for sure. It’s not likely in the next few weeks. In the next months, it’s possible it might get to the East Bay. It’s very likely in the next year.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge is the infrastructure required to ensure there are no major glitches — which have led to ridicule for the company when they’ve been posted to social media.

“If they lose the data connectivity to the cloud, that could create issues — the vehicle gets confused and then it has to call a command center,” Moura said. “If it doesn’t have internet connectivity, the vehicle could be stalled out and there’s no way to get it unstuck. It’s disabled.”

Waymo did not respond to requests for comment about the timeline of its expansion. In a statement, the company said “We look forward to bringing the same mobility and safety benefits millions of Californians already enjoy to more communities, keeping local officials and residents informed every step of the way.”

Rebecca Long, director of legislation and public affairs for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said the new Waymo approvals come with their share of pros and cons for commuters. The public agency will face higher traffic volumes with Waymos on the road as “cities are not designed to accommodate autonomous vehicles.”

On the other hand, Long said the autonomous vehicle fleet may benefit residents of these areas who need assistance to transit hubs, often in the first mile to a public transit hub or the last mile to a destination.

“One of the things that’s really exciting about autonomous vehicles is the accessibility for seniors and people with disabilities, and even young people,” Long said. “It has the potential to serve a really great role in the first and last mile.”

The company’s expansion also includes metro areas in Southern California and the Interstate 80 corridor surrounding Sacramento — the service now has approval to spread across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura, in addition to Sacramento and Yolo counties, according to the California DMV.

Since 2009, Waymo’s fleet has amassed more than 220 million fully autonomous miles since it first began recording driverless rides as part of the Google Self Driving Car Project.

While they have the initial clearance for their expansion, Waymo will face further regulatory hurdles as they move toward deployment, said Moura. “The DMV regulations also require that each company have a safety case, which is a detailed framework on how they test safety,” he said. “They need to abide by that.”

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