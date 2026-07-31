TX: What Dallas drivers need to know about autonomous vehicles, where they operate

Due to the state's legislative and regulatory policies, autonomous vehicle companies have flocked to large Lone Star cities to deploy and test fleets. Dallas has become one of these hubs, with vehicles from Uber, Tesla and Waymo often seen on streets.

However, the purpose and functionality of autonomous vehicles remains a mystery for some North Texans, especially when these vehicles work the same areas daily. A new study from Southern Methodist University said AVs may be the answer to Dallas congestion and traffic issues, but what about their boundaries?

From their effect on public transportation to the degree of autonomy, here's the three biggest misconceptions about autonomous vehicles.

Are AVs the same as cars with autopilot?

Autonomous vehicles require no human input. The Society of Automotive Engineers defines six levels of automation, from fully manual, level 0, to fully autonomous, level 5.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, such as emergency braking, parking assistance and adaptive cruise control, are features found on cars as the degree of automation gets more complex.

According to the society, cars ranked level 0 through 2 require constant supervision from a person. This includes driving the vehicle, lane centering and reactive response to traffic conditions. A car ranked level 3 or 4 includes cars with self-driving features such as Tesla. However, a person must be present to activate features. Level 5 vehicles are completely autonomous and do not require human assistance.

"The reality we're dealing with is that AVs are going to be incorporated along human drivers for the foreseeable future," said Richard Willder, Uber's global head of autonomous policy.

Will AVs replace public transportation?

Regional transportation officials want autonomous vehicles to complement public transportation, not replace it. The North Central Texas Council of Governments has invested over $40 million in research to develop AV technology in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

"Autonomous vehicles could reduce the need for some expensive interchange projects, but the outcome will depend on local conditions," said Arash Mirzaei, the council's senior program manager for model and data development. "The benefits of improved traffic flow and reduced congestion will need to outweigh any increase in travel demand."

Texas has become a popular testing ground for companies to deploy fleets due to the statewide regulatory framework, which allows autonomous vehicles to operate on public roads without requiring separate permits from individual cities. The Texas Department of Transportation works closely with these companies, as well as other local transportation authorities to ensure safe travels on all roadways.

Officials believe older adults and people with disabilities stand to gain the most from the technology, giving them a sense of autonomy.

"In dense areas, as we move towards autonomous vehicles, we start to enter a phase where people are more reliant on transportation networks and multimodal systems that all connect," Willder said.

Can AVs drive anywhere?

Current AV models can only operate within carefully mapped areas known as operational design domains. The driving system is designed to function safely while considering conditions such as weather, roadway types and traffic parameters. The domain is established to prevent the need for human intervention.

Some vehicles cannot operate in heavy rain, and oftentimes private properties are excluded. Riders ordering a car using rideshare services will be paired with a human driver if their desired destination is out of the vehicle's zone of operation.

"There's a real value-use case for human drivers at the same time as we start to adjust as a community to what an increasingly autonomous future looks like," Willder said.

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