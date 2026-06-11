Atlanta Beltline launches ATL Spoke autonomous shuttle pilot service

Atlanta Beltline, Inc. (Beltline), has launched ATL Spoke, a new free autonomous community shuttle pilot service connecting the West End Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Station, the Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail and destinations throughout the Lee + White district. This 12-month pilot, conducted in partnership with Beep, Inc. (Beep), marks the city of Atlanta’s first autonomous public transit shuttle deployment.

ATL Spoke is designed to complement existing MARTA service, improve the linkage between MARTA rail and the Beltline and fill a key last-mile gap in the city's transit network. The Beltline notes that the transit project aims to make it easier for residents, students, trail users and visitors to move throughout southwest Atlanta. It also aims to help evaluate how autonomous transit technology can support flexible, cost-effective neighborhood circulation and strengthen connections to existing rail and trail infrastructure.

The project is a learning opportunity designed to test the technology, the form factor of the vehicle and the service provider under real-world operating conditions in Southwest Atlanta, according to the Beltline.

Beep has partnered with Karsan for vehicles and ADASTEC for Level 4 autonomy solutions to deliver a fully integrated autonomous transit service. The ATL Spoke is powered by AutonomOS™, Beep’s autonomous vehicle (AV) -agnostic supervision and management platform, providing vehicle and cabin supervision, fleet orchestration and integrated workflow management through Beep’s operations control center.

Safety is also central to the project, with each vehicle being staffed with an attendant at all times for additional oversight.

“As we seek to create an integrated and connected transportation network, ATL Spoke showcases the way innovative thinking can solve the first-mile last-mile connectivity challenges when we work with partners like MARTA, the Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority and Beep,” said Atlanta Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs. “This project is piloting the future of neighborhood mobility in a way that improves access to transit and opportunity.”

The initial route will have stops at MARTA West End Station, Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard at Beecher Street and two stops within the Lee + White district: the Food Hall on the west and Boxcar/Wild Heaven on the east. Phase 2 of the route is set to extend north to the Atlanta University Center in time for the fall semester.

Service operates seven days a week from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with a shuttle arriving every 12 to 15 minutes. Rides are free and open to the public.

“ATL Spoke reflects exactly the kind of innovative, community-centered mobility solution we want to support in Atlanta,” said Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness. “By helping connect residents and visitors to the Beltline corridor and MARTA rail, this pilot is a meaningful step toward building a more accessible and connected city for everyone.”

The vehicles are equipped with sensors and software to navigate along the designated route and are operated through Beep's operations control center. Each vehicle has passed the Federal Transit Administration's bus testing program and is fully compliant with federal motor vehicle safety and accessibility requirements.

“Atlanta is a forward-thinking city and an ideal place to demonstrate the potential impact of automated systems as additional tools cities and transit planners can use to address connectivity and access to traditional modes,” said Beep President and COO Clayton Tino. “Individual AVs can safely drive themselves, but there is still a need for coordinated operation and supervision. Our AutonomOS™ platform fills this gap by enabling operators to manage automated transit networks through a single pane of glass, incorporating AVs into existing modes in complex service areas.”

Each ATL Spoke shuttle is staffed by a dedicated onboard attendant trained to answer questions, ensure a smooth experience and manually operate the vehicle if necessary. All four vehicles in the fleet are ADA accessible and carry up to 12 passengers.

“Everything we learn from this pilot project will inform how innovative first-and-last-mile service can complement the full range of transit options we're building along the Beltline corridor,” said Atlanta Beltline Vice President of Transit Innovation Joe Iacobucci. “We’ll be collecting data on ridership and getting community feedback during the 12-month project to learn how the rest of our city can benefit from transit projects like these.”

The 12-month pilot project, funded by a $1.75 million grant from the Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority and delivered by Beep, runs approximately two miles along public streets in Southwest Atlanta.

More information on the operations can be found at the pilot project’s website.