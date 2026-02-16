Hawai‘i Department of Transportation adds three electric transit trams to Wiki Wiki Shuttle service at Honolulu airport

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) has added three new electric transit trams to its Wiki Wiki Shuttle service at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu County. The new trams, which will transport domestic passengers between gates and terminals, will augment the airport’s free Wiki Wiki bus service.

“The Wiki Wiki Shuttle is a vital part of daily operations, connecting passengers comfortably between terminals and concourses,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “Adding these low-cost electric trams improves the airport experience, removing the noise and odor of our old transports and increasing energy efficiency.”

The electric trams will operate along the same route as the Wiki Wiki buses, transporting passengers between the C and G gates and Terminals 1 and 2. Travelers can board the tram with their carry-on baggage on the third level. The trams will operate daily from 10:00 a.m. to and 6:00 p.m.

HDOT says the three Moto Electric trams with trailers, MotoEV Electro Transit Buddy, were acquired through the state’s Electric Vehicle as a Service (EVaaS) contract with Sustainability Partners, which enables HDOT and other interested state and county agencies to procure electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. The cost for each tram is $255,000. Under the EVaaS, Sustainability Partners will support maintenance and servicing of the vehicles.

According to HDOT, each tram can accommodate approximately 40 passengers while the trailers are able to carry a wheelchair passenger. The trams, which are assembled in the U.S., feature technology-ready monitoring capabilities, including cameras and GPS, to support fleet visibility and safety. Coordinating charging infrastructure is provided to support daily service requirements.

“These new electric trams help modernize the Wiki Wiki Shuttle while supporting Hawai‘i’s broader transition to lower-emission transportation,” said Sustainability Partners’ Managing Partner of Hawai‘i Arnold Albiar. “By combining vehicle delivery, charging coordination and ongoing support through our Electric Vehicles as a Service model, we help public agencies reduce complexity and scale electrification with confidence.”