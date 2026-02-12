Glydways breaks ground on autonomous on-demand transit pilot in Atlanta

Glydways has broken ground on a demonstration pilot, a fully autonomous on-demand transit system in South Metro Atlanta, in collaboration with ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts.

The pilot features autonomous electric vehicles that provide on-demand service 24/7 using dedicated guideways that Glydways says can be deployed faster and more cost-effectively than traditional transit modes while adding net-new capacity to complement existing networks.

“Congestion is a global problem, and cities everywhere are searching for solutions that are scalable, sustainable and deliver a better service for their communities,” said Glydways Chief Commercial Officer Chris Riley. “What begins in South Metro Atlanta is designed for the world. This pilot demonstrates how an innovative new form of public transit can expand access, improve reliability and help cities move more people without expanding roads or relying on legacy systems.”

The pilot will initially connect the ATL SkyTrain at the Georgia International Convention Center to the Gateway Center Arena along a dedicated half-mile guideway. Scheduled to open in December 2026, the system will provide free, on-demand service.

Glydways notes expansion beyond the initial corridor will be evaluated through a feasibility study led by the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, which will assess performance, ridership and future deployment opportunities across Atlanta.