Cumberland CID, Cobb County set to receive FTA funding for autonomous shuttle service

The Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID) and Cobb County, Ga., is set to receive a $6.6 million grant to launch a new autonomous shuttle, known as the Cumberland Autonomous Mobility (CAM) Network, via Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program (Low-No). Cumberland CID notes this award will mark Cumberland as one of the first autonomous vehicle projects in the country to receive the Low-No grant award.

The district says the CAM Network will utilize American technology to deploy eight ADA-accessible autonomous shuttles, establishing a connected public transit system that will enhance community access. The CAM Network will be part of the CobbLinc public transit system operated by Cobb County. It is expected to launch in 2027.

“This investment announced today from the Federal Transit Administration marks one of the greatest chapters in our history, making a major component of the Cumberland Sweep a reality,” said Cumberland CID Executive Director Kim Menefee. “Soon, people will have a new, innovative way to move around the community using some of the most advanced mobility technology in the world. I am proud of how the Cumberland CID and our partners continue to innovate, leading the way for shared autonomous mobility.”

“Today’s announcement represents the power of strong partnerships,” said Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry. “By working together at the local, state and federal levels, we’re advancing a project that supports Georgia’s broader vision for a safer, more connected and more innovative mobility network. The Cumberland initiative shows how new technologies can enhance mobility and improve the daily travel experience for communities across our state.”

The CAM Network is being designed to connect major destinations in Cumberland, including Truist Park, the Battery Atlanta, the Cobb Convention Center, the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Cumberland Mall and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The district says the system creates seamless first- and last-mile links between the district’s workplaces, residential centers and cultural attractions.

Cumberland CID and Cobb County will engage Beep, Inc. for the project to operate the network and integrate it with CobbLinc. The district notes that it chose Beep for its fully integrated solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency and flexibility. Beep’s AI-enabled AutonomOS™ platform is designed to optimize autonomous mobility services with “human-in-the-loop” oversight of autonomous mobility networks, which the district says is essential to ensure safe, reliable operations and to optimize a high-quality passenger experience. The technology offers:

A unified view of service performance, fleet health and on-road operations.

In-cabin monitoring enabling rapid response by remote supervisors in the event of a passenger safety or roadway issue.

Real-time orchestration to maximize service efficiency through the optimization engine.

“We are honored to partner with Cobb County, the Cumberland CID, and GDOT to deploy this groundbreaking program,” said Beep Inc. CEO and Board Chair Kevin Reid “The CAM Network represents the next evolution of mobility: safe, connected, and scalable. Together, we’re demonstrating how autonomous transportation can seamlessly enhance the way people live, work, and move throughout their communities.”

The Cumberland Autonomous Mobility Network is part of a long-term vision dubbed the Cumberland Sweep, a three-mile plus multimodal path designed to improve connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders through the district. By linking major commercial, residential and recreational areas, the Sweep and the new shuttle service will reduce congestion and create safer, more accessible streets for all users.

The project comes after the success of the Cumberland Hopper, a 2023 autonomous shuttle pilot that provided data and community engagement around autonomous transit for the district. With the addition of this new federal investment, Cumberland and Cobb County intend to scale that success into a fully integrated, operational autonomous mobility network.