Beep to deploy two shared AV pilots with Karsan Autonomous e-JEST vehicles

Beep, Inc., is deploying two shared autonomous vehicle (AV) pilots that will leverage production-grade, state-of-the-art Karsan Autonomous e-JEST vehicles facilitated through its distributor Damera Corp.

According to Beep, the Karsan Autonomous e-JEST is a fully certified production vehicle platform with a 60-year OEM heritage. The e-JEST meets all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and ADA compliance requirements, has successfully completed Altoona testing and is backed by OEM warranty and series-production capabilities. Beep says that over 10,000 units of the base vehicle have already been produced, including more than 1,000 electric versions operating across Europe, North America and Japan.

In partnership with the city of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Beep says the expanded CraneRIDES program will connect directly to the Altamonte Springs SunRail station and the broader regional transit network starting in 2026 through the addition of shared AVs.

“Altamonte Springs was proud to be the first city in America to launch a permanent autonomous vehicle program of this kind,” said Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz. “Now, we are building on that momentum and expanding our vision. This next phase goes beyond technology. It focuses on connecting communities, enhancing access and demonstrating what can happen when cities take the lead. Our collaboration with Beep and the Florida Department of Transportation paved the way for this exciting new chapter with Karsan, Damera Corporation and ADASTEC.”

In partnership with the Atlanta Beltline, Beep will deploy the first fixed route shared AVs in Atlanta ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"This first-of-its-kind autonomous transit pilot in Atlanta is an important step toward realizing a more innovative and accessible city," said Atlanta Beltline Inc. President and CEO Clyde Higgs. "Through this pilot, we have the opportunity to learn what works best, identify areas for improvement and apply those insights to connect Atlanta together. It’s not just about testing new technology—it's about enhancing mobility access and increasing connectivity. As we look ahead to welcoming the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we're proud to continue creating a more inclusive and resilient corridor that benefits all Atlantans, especially those who live, work and play along the Beltline.”

According to Beep CEO Kevin Reid, the deployments will advance AVs in the public transit industry in a major way.

“From Altamonte Springs’ forward-thinking regional integration to Atlanta’s world stage, these projects prove that autonomous public transit is no longer tomorrow’s promise—it’s today’s reality,” Reid said. “Beep’s technology-agnostic supervision and management platform, AutonomOS™, will give riders confidence in the safety of these services through active monitoring, real-time responsiveness and comprehensive visibility both in and around the vehicles.”