Via and Waymo partner to allow transit agencies to integrate AV rides in their systems

Via and Waymo announced a partnership to allow government agencies utilizing Via’s software to launch Waymo’s fully autonomous ride-hailing service into public transit networks. Chandler, Ariz., will be the first city to implement this framework, integrating Waymo’s autonomous vehicles (AVs) into the city’s Chandler Flex microtransit service.

“Public transit riders and the government agencies who serve them are too often the last to have access to cutting-edge technology,” said Via co-founder and CEO Daniel Ramot. “We’re delighted that this partnership with Waymo paves the path for AVs to become accessible to millions of global public transit riders, enhancing mobility, lowering operating costs and improving safety outcomes.”

The AV rideshare service now hosts hundreds of thousands of paid trips each week across five cities. Waymo says the data shows that it is making roads safer where it operates after tens of millions of miles traveled.

“Waymo is committed to expanding mobility access in our markets, and our partnership with Via enables us to contribute to a shared transportation program that is already helping Arizonans travel more conveniently and affordably,” said Waymo Director of U.S. State and Local Public Policy Annabel Chang. “We’re grateful to play a part in reimagining transportation systems in ways that are more sustainable and accessible to all.”

Launching this fall, the deployment in Chandler will allow users of the city’s Chandler Flex microtransit service to ride in Waymo vehicles. Via’s routing technology will meld Waymo’s vehicles into its existing fleet by using Via’s scheduling engine to realize passengers’ travel requirements and make sure that the appropriate ride is provided for each trip. Via’s software will allow the city to monitor service performance and meet federal reporting requirements. Via notes that its partnership with Waymo enables other cities to introduce this model to their transit networks.

"Chandler has always been a hub for innovation, and we’re proud to be the first city to bring Waymo’s AVs into our public transit network," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "Chandler Flex has already provided nearly 120,000 rides to residents, and extending our partnership with Via and Waymo ensures we continue to expand mobility options and lead with forward-looking solutions for our community."