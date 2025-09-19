ADASTEC and Beep partner for scaled autonomous transportation solutions

ADASTEC Corp has partnered with Beep, Inc. To push forward scalable deployments of automated public transportation solutions to expand services across a range of uses and geographies. Their first joint deployments will be in Georgia and Florida.

Through this partnership, ADASTEC’s Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Level-4 automated driving software platform, flowride.ai, and its global OEM partnerships will be used in tandem with Beep’s experience in deploying and managing autonomous mobility networks. Together, the companies will provide an end-to-end solution for municipalities, transit agencies, campuses, airports and private communities, fully compliant with Build America, Buy America requirements and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

“Beep’s proven track record in operating shared autonomous networks makes them an ideal partner to bring ADASTEC’s technology to scalable deployment across more routes and regions,” said ADASTEC CEO Dr. Ali Peker. “Together, we are enabling scalable deployments of factory-fitted automated buses, combining our advanced automated driving technology with Beep’s deployment expertise to deliver public transportation that is safer, more efficient and truly accessible.”

Beep’s AutonomOS™ supervision and management platform is set to work with ADASTEC’s automated driving sensor suite and software by providing fleet orchestration, vehicle and cabin monitoring and integrated operations support.

“Partnering with ADASTEC allows us to extend our autonomous mobility solutions to higher capacity, production-grade vehicles,” said Beep CEO Kevin Reid. “This is about helping more people connect to jobs, healthcare, education and each other more quickly and more safely than ever before, all while using state-of-the-art technology that is made in America.”

Proven technology, ready to scale

ADASTEC’s flowride.ai, together with its sensor suite, including Light Detection and Ranging, radar, RGB cameras, and high-precision global navigation satellite system, has launched in more than a dozen countries worldwide, operating across diverse geographies, climates and road conditions. These deployments showcase ADASTEC’s technology, enabling buses and commercial vehicles to operate with safety and consistently with mixed traffic and weather conditions. The platform enables buses, factory-fitted with ADASTEC’s automated driving software technology, to operate at speeds of up to 35 mph without the need for on-board human intervention.

Beep’s AutonomOS™ platform is autonomous vehicle-agnostic and ensures that advanced automation translates into safe and reliable everyday mobility for passengers.