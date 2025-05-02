TX: Driverless Ubers are headed to North Texas

Arlington will be the first city to launch driverless rideshare vehicles as part of a partnership between Uber and May Mobility AVs.

May Mobility plans to deploy thousands of autonomous vehicles on the Uber platform over the next few years, with an initial launch planned for Arlington by the end of 2025. Customers will have the option of a May Mobility AV for qualifying trips on the platform.

The first deployment will launch with onboard safety operators before transitioning to driverless.

Texas has become a hotspot for autonomous vehicle testing. Lyft announced in February that it would bring autonomous ridesharing to Dallas, and companies like Kodiak Robotics and Aurora are testing their self-driving technology for 18-wheelers on state roadways.

General Motors was also poised to launch its now-defunct Cruise robotaxi in Dallas before it shut down the endeavor amid cost concerns.

May Mobility will provide a fleet of hybrid-electric Toyota Sienna minivans equipped with May technology, which the company says “applies real-time, human-like reasoning,” for the trips.

The company has operated on a smaller scale in Arlington via the city’s RAPID program since 2021. The program incorporated five AVs into Via’s existing on-demand public transit service in the city in March of 2021, serving downtown Arlington and the University of Texas at Arlington campus.

The company’s initial experience in Arlington will allow the new Uber partnership to rapidly deploy and expand beyond the existing service area, May said in a statement.

May Mobility is one AV company in an increasingly crowded market as major automakers bet on driverless technology for everything from robotaxis to freight hauling. Backed by Toyota and BMW, May has raised over $383 million and has plans to deploy its technology on other platforms, including in Atlanta later this year via a partnership with Lyft.

Uber also has partnerships with other autonomous tech companies including Waymo, WeRide and Volkswagen.

The U.S. Department of Transportation last week released new rules aimed at accelerating the commercialization of autonomous technology, including exempting some vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems from reporting certain crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would also expand safety requirement exemptions for some self-driving vehicles.

American drivers haven’t expressed much enthusiasm about self-driving cars, though. Six in 10 drivers in a AAA survey say they would be afraid to ride in an autonomous vehicle.

May Mobility and Uber said they plan to expand to more US cities in 2026 and expect to release more details on the planned launch in the coming months.

