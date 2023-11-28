INRIX rolls out new mobility intelligence technology

INRIX, Inc., a provider of transportation data and analytics, has released INRIX Compass, an AI-powered technology that the company says aims to revolutionize transportation intelligence. Compass harnesses INRIX's nearly 50 petabyte data lake and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to effectively address transportation challenges, uncover underlying causes and propose proactive solutions. The technology enhances INRIX IQ, a cloud-based suite of applications, by enabling easy access to actionable insights from location-based data.

INRIX Compass is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service on Amazon Web Services (AWS) that offers a choice of leading foundation models and a broad set of capabilities to build generative AI applications. Through INRIX's collaboration with AWS, Compass integrates Amazon Bedrock with INRIX's proprietary cloud-based data lake and industry knowledge to train and deploy models tailored for unique mobility needs.

"Compass gives INRIX the unique ability to merge all our transportation data with a large language model to answer even the toughest spatial or location-based transportation questions," said Bryan Mistele, co-founder and CEO of INRIX. "Leveraging Amazon Bedrock, Compass will unlock new value for our customers more quickly and easily than anyone could have imagined a decade ago.

INRIX Compass transcends traditional data analytics, enabling users to easily query INRIX's wealth of transportation information to understand issues, their causes and potential impacts. This transformative technology will significantly impact three key areas:

Rapid Identification of Complex Transportation Issues: Compass leverages vast, diverse datasets to quickly pinpoint transportation issues, providing essential insights into emerging trends and problem areas, enabling a more informed approach to traffic management. In-depth Mobility Analysis: Compass delves into data from various sources, including vehicles, mobile devices, multi-modal systems, parking services and much more, using advanced AI to unearth core transportation challenges and enable a smarter approach. Proactive Transportation Strategy: Merging historical and real-time data seamlessly, Compass provides in-depth insights integrated across INRIX's robust INRIX IQ suite to help cities and businesses adopt smarter, safer and more sustainable mobility strategies

In 2019, INRIX launched INRIX AI Traffic – an AI-based system that dramatically improved the accuracy and coverage of existing traffic systems. Compass will initially be available in INRIX IQ Mission Control, a pioneering transportation intelligence solution offering extensive visibility into on-road conditions through real-time and historical vehicle data. Following soon after, Compass will be integrated and rolled out across INRIX's extensive portfolio of products.

"INRIX and AWS have a longstanding relationship and we share a commitment to continually innovating on behalf of our customers," said Rich Geraffo, vice president, AWS North America. "It's exciting to see INRIX embrace the transformative opportunities of generative AI and I am thrilled about how Amazon Bedrock enables them to further harness the power of their data platform on AWS to deliver new value to customers with Compass."