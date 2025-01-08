IL: CTA discontinues use of some social media accounts, drawing consternation from users: ‘Embarassing’

The CTA has stopped using its main account on the social media site X and a second account devoted to service alerts such as train delays and disruptions, a move that some social media users quickly blasted as a blow to transparency.

The agency said it made the decision to suspend use of the two accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, because changes to the site made the alerts less useful in real time. Posts no longer appear in followers’ timelines instantly, and posts with links are shown less, like service alerts with links for more details, agency officials said in a statement.

The CTA characterized the social media platform as “an unreliable middleman service” and said it “created lags and confusion in the service information it provided.”

“Recent changes to the platform put riders at risk of being misinformed about real-time service updates,” the agency officials said.

But the move was quickly condemned by social media users, some of whom expressed frustration at having less communication or viewed the move as an attempt to limit information about service challenges, which have been a frequent complaint of riders in recent years.

Public officials also joined in, including Chicago Ald. Andre Vasquez, a frequent CTA critic. He reiterated calls to replace CTA President Dorval Carter, a move he pushed for in spring 2024 when he drafted a resolution calling for the CTA leader to resign.

“Seems like Mayor Johnson is dormant when it comes to holding CTA President Dorval Carter accountable,” he wrote. “We need new leadership at CTA. The Johnson Administration pulled out all the stops to fire the CPS CEO, yet the CTA President is protected from critique. That’s not how you get. World class public transit.”

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said on the social media site the move was a “bad decision.”

“Wait, what??? Bad decision. @ctaalert should provide MORE transparency, not less,” she wrote. “Alerts here AND text/email updates. Shows zero touch & pulse on your customer base & reinforces the now standard practice of providing poor service. Lawmakers should demand they reverse course.”

State Rep. Kambium “Kam” Buckner, a transit advocate, contrasted the CTA’s departure from X with the Philadelphia transit system, which recently updated its app.

“Philly innovates, Chicago regresses.” he wrote. “Riders deserve better. Check out CTA system updates and service alerts on My Space. Embarrassing.”

The CTA said it continues to maintain accounts on other social media sites including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and BlueSky. The agency encouraged riders to subscribe to emails or texts for service alerts.

A separate X account dedicated to the massive overhaul of the north end of the Red Line, @CTARPM, continues to operate because it is not used for real-time service information, agency officials said. The account will be used until the project is finished.

