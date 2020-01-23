MN: Metro Transit aims to make NexTrip more reliable

Metro Transit’s NexTrip is an extremely popular service, accessed nearly 80 million times last year by transit users looking for real-time bus information.

Tim Harlow
Star Tribune
Jan 23rd, 2020
Metro Transit is looking to make NexTrip, its service that provides real-time bus schedule information, more accurate.
Star Tribune

But the system isn’t always dependable, accurately predicting bus arrivals and departures only 65-75% of the time on good days and performing even worse on days with bad weather or when unforeseen events cause buses to be delayed.

None of that is lost on Metro Transit, which on Wednesday will learn if the Metropolitan Council will approve spending $972,000 on a new software system to provide smarter and more accurate schedule predictions.

“We know customers depend on information and it’s really important to meet their expectations for accuracy,” said Laura Matson, Metro Transit’s program manager of real-time customer information. “It is something we definitely hear about. Customers are reasonable in expecting reliable information.”

NexTrip debuted in the late 2000s, and has had tweaks here and there. But the new software that would be provided by outside vendor Cambridge Systematics would be the first major upgrade to the system in about a decade, Matson said.

Metro Transit chose the firm from Medford, Mass., after running a two-month pilot last fall. The company and one other firm used Metro Transit data to make predictions about bus arrival and departure times. The Cambridge Systematics software allowed for predictions that were accurate 80-85% of the time and was the top performer.

The current NexTrip system is basic, Matson said. GPS units on buses send information about the location of a bus to NexTrip about every 8 seconds, and predicts arrival times at future stops based on that location. But it can’t adjust predictions if a bus gets stuck in a traffic jam.

The new software would have more input points and be able to recognize how quickly other buses are passing specific points. If traffic on Snelling Avenue near the State Fairgrounds is stacked up and buses are not moving, the new software would be able to recognize that and adjust its predictions, Matson said.

“It would see the A-line is taking a long time to get through in a place that normally takes three minutes,” Matson said. “It will learn based on how other vehicles are traveling through the area.”

The upgrade won’t be a cure all, but Matson said it will be a “meaningful improvement for our riders” as Metro Transit attempts to improve its service at a time when bus ridership is declining.

If the contract is approved at Wednesday’s 4 p.m. meeting, the software could installed and operating by spring, Matson said.

