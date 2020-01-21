FL: Don’t bother driving: How to navigate Miami during the Super Bowl

So, you’re coming to Miami for Super Bowl week. You might be asking yourself: How will I get around?

You may have heard about Miami’s beautiful beaches and burgeoning arts and culture scene. But have you heard about its cringe-inducing traffic? Well, imagine that traffic on steroids as an injection of thousands of tourists descend on the 305 to celebrate the biggest sporting event of the year.

Or don’t imagine that \u2015 it’s scary.

Luckily, we are here to help you with the inside scoop on getting around.

Getting to and from the game

The big game will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and our big piece of advice is this: Avoid driving if at all possible.

Public transportation options

Consider taking the green Metrorail line to the Tri-Rail transfer station station. From there you can Uber or Lyft to the stadium -- a 25 minute ride.

You can also transfer to the Tri-Rail line at that stop, get off at Golden Glades and hop in a ride share -- a 10 min trip to the stadium.

If you’re OK with a slower ride, and want to save money, you can hop on the Metrobus route 27, which connects to three Metrorail stations in Miami -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Brownsville and Coconut Grove -- and get off at the closest stop to the stadium at NW 27 Avenue and NW 202 Terrace.

For Broward folks, the Tri-Rail to Golden Glades and ride sharing from there is a good bet. Tri-Rail is also an option for parts of Palm Beach.

Take advantage of the Brightline

If you want a faster -- and comfier ride -- the folks at Brightline are offering a Big Game Survival Kit just in time for the Super Bowl.

The kit starts at $130 and includes 10 one-way rides valid at all Brightline stations and coupons to restaurants within Brightline stations. The kit must be purchased in advance at www.gobrightline.com/offer.

In addition, Brightline will have late night trains during all of the weekend’s festivities throughout South Florida.

On game day, two free shuttle buses will depart on the hour from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. from the Fort Lauderdale Station to a Walmart parking lot across the street from the Hard Rock Stadium. Riders must show train ticket to board the shuttle. There is no return shuttle.

As a bonus, Lyft will shave $5 off rides to or from any Brightline station if you purchase a Brightline ticket online. A ride share trip from Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale station to the stadium is 25 minutes.

Speaking of ride sharing

Sadly, representatives from both Uber and Lyft say they will not offer any special rates come game day. Given the demand, both companies said it is possible prices will be higher than normal.

One way to counteract that is to split your ride with friends (if you’re lucky enough to have any going to the game).

If you’re using Lyft, you might also utilize the service’s scheduling function, which allows you to schedule rides up to seven days in advance and lock in a predicted rate.

When it comes to leaving the game, there’ll be a designated ride share zone at the stadium in Lot 15 on North 199th Street. Once a Super Bowl champion has been crowned, exit the stadium from the South or East gates for a shorter walk to the pickup zone.

If you must drive

If you’re going to brave the almost certainly jammed roads yourself on game day, be sure to buy a parking pass ahead of time.

They are available on a first come, first served basis at parksuperbowl.com.

Also, for Godsakes, please get to the stadium early to save yourself a headache while sitting on the Florida Turnpike or I-95. Stadium lots open at 1 p.m. and the gates to the stadium open at 2 p.m.

Fan events

If you don’t have tickets to the big game (it’s OK, most of us don’t) there are a number of events happening around Miami.

Two of the biggest take place Jan. 25 through Feb. 1. The Super Bowl Experience is at the Miami Beach Convention Center, and Super Bowl Live is in downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park.

Getting to the Beach

If you’re in the city of Miami and need to get to Miami Beach, take the free Metromover to the Omni Terminal / Arsht station and catch Metrobus route 113 or 119, which will drop you off within walking distance of the convention center.

You can also catch Metrobus route 150 from the Miami International Airport and get off on Washington Avenue.

The scenic route would be to take the Metromover to the School Board station and hop on a City Bike or the plethora of rental scooter options and glide across the Venetian Causeway to the Convention Center. (As an added bonus you’ll pass rows of glitzy Miami Beach homes you can daydream about living in.)

Once you are on Miami Beach there is a free trolley system you can use to get around. Some recommended sights include: Espa\u00f1ola Way, Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive.

If you plan to drive to Miami Beach -- again, not recommended -- there are a number of garages that will offer both a flat $15 event day rate and hourly parking rates.

Getting to Bayfront Park

If you’re considering the festivities at Bayfront Park, there are many great public transportation options.

There is a Metromover stop directly in front of Bayfront Park. The same line will also take you to other parts of downtown Miami, Brickell and Midtown.

Bayfront Park can also be reached by the city of Miami’s free trolley system. The Biscayne and Coral Way trolley lines -- both of which connect to the Vizcaya and Brickell Metrorail stops -- will get you to Bayfront Park.

Other trolley lines will also take you to neighborhoods worth checking out such as Little Havana and Wynwood.

If you’d like to take the Metrorail directly to Bayfront Park, get off at the Government Center stop and transfer to the Metromover.

Visitors from Broward and Palm Beach: take the Brightline to the Miami station and transfer to the Metromover at nearby Wilkie D Ferguson station.

Do it Miami style

If you really want to do the Super Bowl Miami style -- and have large amounts of cash to burn -- ignore all of this and check out LUXnow, a Miami Beach based company that will rent you a variety of luxury assets such as yachts and waterfront villas to use for watch parties and other celebrations.

If you’re one of those people dead set on driving to the big game -- and have $2,000 to spare -- the company also has you covered with a 630 horsepower Lamborghini Huracan.

It’s Miami after all, people.

If you must be in traffic, why not do it in style?

Andrew Boryga can be reached at aboryga@sunsentinel.com, 954-356-4533 or Twitter @borywrites

