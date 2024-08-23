MD: MTA offers riders free subscription to Transit Royale

Maryland Transit Administration riders can now upgrade the Transit app to the Royale version, which includes access to upcoming departures for transit lines, route maps and vehicle tracking with the free subscription.

The Transit smartphone app tracks the location of a passenger’s light rail, bus or subway and its estimated arrival time. Royale allows passengers to plan their trips days and weeks in advance with full schedules and departure times displayed for any line such as a trip from Johns Hopkins to Mondawmin Mall. The app’s GO feature guides users throughout their trips with the ability to customize emojis and nicknames.

Previously, Royale cost $5 per month or $24.99 per year but became free in certain cities due to partnerships with local transit agencies. Royale became free for MTA passengers Wednesday and will remain for the next three years.

Transit app users will receive a message when opening the app, informing them of their free upgrade and granting them immediate access to Royale.

“We’re always looking for new ways to enhance the rider experience and make using our system even easier,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold in a news release. “By providing free access to Transit Royale, we are ensuring our riders have access to the best tools and features available. This is just one example of our commitment to innovation and excellence in public transit.”

Along with these upgrades, MTA is installing a second antenna on each bus to provide more reporting intervals, helping to reduce the occurrence of “ghost” buses, a scheduled bus that doesn’t arrive or appear unexpectedly, and to provide more accurate arrival predictions.

The MTA will improve station navigation for Metro Subway users with an in-application wayfinding system that includes step-by-step directions to elevators, escalators and platforms.

Piloting QR code decal signs at select downtown Baltimore local bus stops will enable riders to scan and quickly access live online bus arrival times without accessing an app.

“Technology continues to advance and the agency will evaluate available options and capabilities that enhance the rider experience for future contracts,” said Courtney Mims, an MTA spokesperson.

©2024 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.