PA: ACTS offers new tool for scheduling rides

Passengers who ride with Allied Community Transportation Service can use a tool to schedule and manage their trips.

A new Find My Ride Schedule initiative funded by PennDOT's Bureau of Public Transportation lets riders decide whether to call ACTS to arrange or cancel their trips from their smartphones, tablets or computers. Riders can also check their account balances, track a driver's arrival or view upcoming trips.

The tool also includes automated reminder calls that can be made the night before a trip, as well as notifications of when the driver is about 10 minutes away from the pickup location.

Additionally, ACTS can send text messages to let passengers know when the driver is roughly five minutes away. ACTS customer service representatives will continue to answer the phone and help with inquiries.

While some passengers favor using technology, others may prefer a more personal touch.

Not all trips can be arranged through Find My Ride Schedule. For trips outside of Lawrence County, as well as for early morning and evening rides, passengers should reach out to ACTS' customer service representatives at (724) 652-5588 to schedule those trips, ACTS Director Vanessa Lovlie said.

For more information on ACTS, call (724) 652-5588 or visit www.lccap.org/ACTS. For more details or to use Find My Ride Schedule, please visit www.findmyridepa.org.

To log in to its account, passengers, or their caregivers simply need to enter their Shared Ride IDs, Lawrence County and their birthdates.

As the Find My Ride Schedule application is rolled out across the commonwealth, make sure to select Lawrence as your county to schedule trips with ACTS. Passengers can find their Shared Ride ID by calling ACTS customer service representatives at (724) 652-5588 or by asking their ACTS driver.

