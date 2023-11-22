Ineo Systrans rolls out CAD/AVL e-learning training technology

Equans subsidiary, Ineo Systrans, has launched its new e-learning training solution designed for bus and rail public transit agencies. Already tested by Equans’ customers, 81 percent of the 200 participants reported a positive impact on their daily work.

Equans’ e-learning helps to provide a smooth, comprehensive introduction to NAVINEO, the company's Computer Aided Dispatch/Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) solution. The technology goes over its mobile data terminal Bus & Tram Tactileo and encompasses both new staff and ongoing training.

The e-learning solution offers a training program with fun and varied content: videos, practical exercises, quizzes, final assessment and progress tracking in real time. Through the platform, accessible 24/7, trainers can monitor drivers’ progress continuously, adjusting their training needs according to data (number of drivers trained, grades obtained, questions asked, time invested) to avoid any loss of crucial information in a process involving several stakeholders (Equans, public transit agency trainers and trainees). In addition, a discussion tab enables trainees to communicate with their trainers or exchange with peers.