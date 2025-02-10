MA: Mass transit: MeVa makes free fares permanent

“Free-gratis.”

The welcome words — meaning free bus fares — have flashed above the windshields and along the sides of MeVa transit buses over the past three years, doubling its ridership and cutting rider complaints in half.

Now, passengers in the 12 towns and cities and 24 routes that MeVa serves — from Lowell to Salisbury — can look forward to permanent fare-free travel on the Merrimack Valley region’s 74 public transit buses and its para-transit vehicles.

On Thursday the MeVa advisory board voted 15-0 (1 abstention) to make permanent the fare-free travel that began in March 2022, during the pandemic.

On Thursday MeVa became the first regional transit authority in Massachusetts to adopt permanent free fares.

The free status is dependent on continued state fair share (aka the millionaire’s tax) funding to Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities.

The state legislature and Gov. Maura Healey have been and continue to be supportive of free fares on the regional buses, says MeVa Administrator Noah Berger.

MeVa has received $2.6 million in fair share dollars for the current state fiscal year, ending June 30, with the funding in place for free fares to the end of 2025.

“There’s a genuine eagerness to spend more money on the RTA’s, a recognition that we serve a vital role,” Berger said.

The administrator says the regional transit authority would be fairly well insulated from cuts in federal transportation dollars.

The federal money they receive is first appropriated and then made available in grants, obligations that are hard to take away.

The board expressed concern about possible cuts to transportation dollars given recent remarks coming from President Donald Trump and his administration — threatening to withhold funding from states that do not comply with his demands regarding immigration enforcement and other matters.

Berger, taking a page from Chicken Little, advised: “We should prepare for the sky to fall, but act is if it is not falling.”

On Thursday, in a virtual meeting, due to the snow, members were convinced to adopt the free-fare policy based on what they have seen over the past three years and by a report presented earlier in the meeting.

Liz Cohen of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission presented the Fare-Free Evaluation and Business Case report based in part on ridership and other MeVa figures as well as surveys of 663 riders, drivers and providers such as local hospitals.

Among the findings were the expected high cost, $1.7 million, to install new collection devices on the buses and to put in place security, accounting, techology and other contingencies.

The report indicated a net $2 million savings to the communities when also factoring the money saved on having fewer road repairs and less congestion.

According to the report, one in five MeVa riders make less than $10,000 a year, and nearly 40% of riders make less than $25,000.

The vast majority of them rely on MeVa for transportation; and 65% of MeVa riders said they would experience financial hardship without free fares.

About 44% of people indicated they would not have taken their most recent trip if they had to pay a fare, according to the study. People rely on the buses to get to their jobs and for shopping and to visit friends.

Providers indicated that riders are relying on MeVa for medical appointments and trips to schools and colleges.

The surveys, conducted from June 2023 to May 2024, were contracted out to the Stantec company, which, in turn subcontracted surveying to Rivera Consulting of Boston, a research and urban planning company founded by Wilnelia Rivera.

Advisory Board Chair and Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, representing Amesbury, said the board’s experiences and the report show that free fares provide an undeniable benefit, especially with respect to people’s health and the economy.

Lawrence board representative Myra Ortiz said the free fare policy is giving Lawrence riders what they need.

“We are meeting the moment,” she said of the board’s approval.

Boxford board representative Matt Coogan said he hopes the state Legislature reads the MVPC’s report and recognizes that free fares make economic sense, providing the state with the best bang for its buck.

