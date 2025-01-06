CA: BART and Muni increase their prices starting Jan. 1, citing inflation

Some of the San Francisco Bay Area's most vital public transportation agencies have increased their prices, effective Wednesday, Jan. 1.

As part of its first increase since 2019, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency agency raised the Muni single fare for adults ages 19 to 64 from $2.50 to $2.75. The monthly pass for adults is now priced at $85 compared to $81 in 2024, and the monthly pass that also works for BART and the cable car is now $102 instead of $98.

A single Muni ride for people 65 years old and over and people with disabilities now costs $1.35, an increase from $1.25 last year. That monthly pass also went up from $40 to $43.

A complete list of fare increases can be found on the SFMTA website.

BART fares also increased by 5.5%, with the average ride going up about 25 cents, according to the agency. Fares also went up by the same percentage in 2024.

Clipper START, a program for low-income travelers, remained the same at a 50% discount. In 2024 though, the agency increased the discount off the regular fare from 20% to 50%.

Riders can determine their fare rate by using BART's Trip Planner and Fare Calculator. A short trip, for example, from Powell Street to Montgomery Street costs $2.40 instead of $2.30. One of the longest trips, from Berryessa to Daly City, now costs $9.95 instead of $9.40.

Like it did last year, BART said the increase is part of its effort to "keep pace with inflation." The new fares will produce about $14 million for BART operations, the agency said.

BART said it plans to combine the revenue with last year's proceeds from the fare increases and use $30 million to improve cleaning, fund new fare gates and provide more safety and police staff.

The agency began installing the taller gates to cut down fare evasion in December 2023, starting in West Oakland. Every station will have new fare gates by the end of 2025, BART said.

