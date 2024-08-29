NJ: NJ Transit sees big crowds on second day of free travel week

Aug. 27—Mass transit morphed into massive travelers Tuesday as a second day of the NJ Transit Fare Holiday attracted significant numbers.

"Monday was close to normal but today, there's a lot more people," a NJ Transit employee assessed as passengers crowded onto a train in New Brunswick headed to New York City.

Ducoste Lamothe, Jr., born and raised but now living in Hamilton Twp., expected to take full advantage of the freebies.

"Probably for the entire week. What's not to like about free," said Lamothe, who commutes daily to his Children's Services job in NYC.

Governor Murphy announced a transit fare holiday for all NJ TRANSIT customers from August 26th through September 2nd, 2024. During this period, fares will be waived for all modes of transportation.

