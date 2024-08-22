IL: Connect Transit rides free for library cardholders in September

Aug. 21—BLOOMINGTON — In celebration of Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, Connect Transit is teaming up with the Bloomington and Normal public libraries to offer free bus rides to library cardholders.

Riders who show their library card when boarding a Connect Transit fixed route or mobility vehicle will have their fare waived, a news release explained.

Since the libraries and Connect Transit began this promotion in September 2022, Connect Transit has provided 45,667 free rides to library cardholders, and the libraries have added 795 new cardholders, according to the news release.

The American Library Association promotes Library Card Sign-Up Month to mark the beginning of the school year, with a goal to ensure that every child signs up for their own library card, according to the news release. In Bloomington-Normal, the two public libraries already provide library cards to students in District 87 and Unit 5 schools.

To receive a library card, Normal residents should visit bit.ly/normalcard, stop by the Normal Public Library's temporary branch at 201 W. College Ave., or call 309-452-1757.

Residents of Bloomington should visit bit.ly/bplgetacard, stop by the Bloomington Public Library at 205 E. Olive St., or call 309-590-6120.

