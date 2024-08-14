PA: SEPTA's ticketing system has been restored after outage left riders unable to purchase tickets

Aug. 12—SEPTA riders can purchase tickets and add money to their Key card wallets again.

The transit agency's ticketing system was restored Monday after being affected by an outage for almost 10 hours, creating difficulties for riders attempting to purchase new passes or add funds to their Key cards.

SEPTA reported an outage of its ticketing system around 5 a.m. after Conduent, the vendor for the Key system, performed a software update.

Riders with funds in their SEPTA Key or with previously purchased tickets weren't affected, and could tap in and out of the bus, subway, trolleys, and Regional Rail as normal. But, commuters without tickets or those who attempted to add funds to their cards at a kiosk, online, or in person couldn't do so. Instead, cashiers, bus operators, and conductors helped riders unable to purchase tickets or load their Key cards in and out of the stations for free.

As of 3 p.m., all normal methods for purchasing tickets and adding funds to cards are functioning, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.

