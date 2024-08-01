MA: Free bus fares extended in Merrimack Valley

HAVERHILL — Free bus fares in the Merrimack Valley will continue through at least December 2025 with the governor’s signed 2025 fiscal budget and its funding increase for the state’s 15 regional transit authorities.

Gov. Maura Healey signed the nearly $58 billion budget on Monday bumping up the RTAs’ operating funding by almost 7%, from $150 million to $160 million.

The budget also doubles down on discretionary funding, boosting it from $15 million last year to $30 million this year, July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

It is from these discretionary dollars that MeVa provides free fares to riders in the 16 towns and cities it serves, traveling daily from Lowell to Salisbury.

“Last year the governor and legislature made an investment in RTAs, and they elected to sustain that investment this year,” said MeVa Administrator Noah Berger.

Previous to the ‘25 budget’s approval, MeVa had funding in place to continue free fares through this December, a timetable that now extends by a full year.

Berger thanked the Valley’s legislative delegation for backing the RTA funding in budget negotiations on Beacon Hill.

Four months ago, at the end of March, Berger and then communications director Niorka Mendez (now deputy administrator) told the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, a group integral to approving a 2025 FY Budget, how free fares had tripled ridership since the pandemic and increased by 60% the pre pandemic ridership.

They told the 52 state senators and legislators that MeVa had grown its workforce by 60% since 2022.

Most importantly, MeVa has delivered a vital service to people who rely on public transportation to get to and from work, shop for food, go to medical appointments and visit family and friends, Berger and Mendes told the panel.

The ‘25 budget also includes $10 million for interdistrict initiatives. MeVa and the Lowell transit have such a relationship. Buses travel between the cities on the half hour during the week and on the hour on the weekend.

The additional funding may allow to increase the trip frequency, Berger said.

The ultimate decisions on how the discretionary and other funding dollars get apportioned by MassDOT to the 15 RTAs is determined by their applications for the funding.

MeVa, which has committed to fare-free service system-wide and year-round, is well positioned to apply for the available dollars, Berger says.

The transportation funding commitment bodes well for the next year and a half.

“It is a very important step forward,” Berger says, “but we have to make sure we don’t lose sight of the target in future years.”

That target is to continue to make the case that free public transportation is essential to the lives of workers, students, elderly and others, and to serve their needs well.

___

