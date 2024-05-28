MA: 'Making investments in connections'

May 24—FITCHBURG — As free bus rides on Montachusett Regional transit routes come to an end in June, the state Senate this week began budget debates on the fiscal 2025 budget and, with it, there's a chance for the fare-free rides to continue.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee has proposed $214 million in Regional Transit Authority (RTA) funding in the fiscal 2025 budget, with $40 million of that going towards ensuring year-round, fare-free access to transit at all RTAs statewide.

The total number also includes $10 million in new funding for bus routes between the 15 regional RTAs to mitigate challenges created by borders. State Senate President Karen Spilka and state Sen. John Cronin have been instrumental in pushing the funding through.

"By making investments in connections between RTAs, we are opening the doors to other regions besides the immediate area that the RTA serves," Spilka said. "If someone lives in the region of one RTA but works or has a family member in a region served by another, we need to be lifting that barrier and making it easier to travel region-to-region more seamlessly."

When asked how much of that funding will be funneled into the Montachusett Regional Transit Authority (MART), whose network provides public transportation to 24 cities and towns in North Central Mass including Leominster and Fitchburg, Cronin said they expect to receive approximately $9.3 million through the fiscal 2025 state budget.

"These estimates would have MART receiving an additional $638,000 over last year's allotment, from the additional $10 million in additional operating funds currently included in the Senate's budget," he said.

He went on to say that the fare elimination MART service pilot rolled out in the beginning of the year that currently runs through June 30 has had a positive impact in the Twin Cities and the surrounding region — and that this funding would help continue fare elimination through fiscal 2025.

"We have seen a substantial increase in ridership from eliminating fares," Cronin said. "Since implementation in January of 2024, fixed route ridership increased by nearly 20% over 2023. This impact has been even more profound for American Disabilities Act ( ADA) riders. Since January, ADA ridership increased by 48.5% when compared with 2023."

MART fixed route ridership rose from 82,839 total riders from January 2023 through March 2023 to 99,180 over the same time period this year. And the increase of ridership for MART buses for the fiscal 2024 period over fiscal 23 was 16,342, a 19.7% increase year over year.

"By eliminating fares for fixed route and ADA riders, we are helping residents meet a variety of challenges while also providing them with new opportunities," Cronin said. "This program ensures that residents have reliable transportation in the region, allowing them to enter new careers, get to and from medical appointments and errands, care for loved ones, and save money that would otherwise be spent on car payments or rideshare services. Fare elimination has made our region more independent and resilient and continues to create opportunities for those who need it most."

When asked what the impact permanent fare elimination service would have on riders in the region, Cronin said that "by making public transit more accessible, North Central residents can get to work, get to medical appointments, get to school, and just get around easier."

"This program improves the quality of life in our region," he said. "By making these changes permanent and continuing to increase awareness about the program, we hope to see ridership numbers continue to grow."

Spilka echoed his sentiments, saying that the RTA funding will not only benefit residents living in the North Central Mass. region but also across the state.

"Regional equity is a key piece of the Senate's Fiscal Year 2025 budget — it is critical that we invest in every region of the Commonwealth," she said. "Investing in Regional Transit Authorities like MART is a critical piece of that investment for our communities, because RTAs are a lifeline for Massachusetts residents. People rely on RTAs to get to work, to school, to the doctor, or just to run errands. That is especially true for people without cars or other modes of transit, who often have lower incomes."

"Investing in RTAs means we are investing in those individuals and their communities and lifting a barrier that could stand in the way of getting to work, getting downtown, or getting home," Spilka said. "Finally, getting people out of cars and into reliable transit is an important part of reaching our climate goals in Massachusetts. Investing in RTAs will help shift people to transit options that are greener and support our planet's future."

The Senate budget debate began on Tuesday, May 21. As of deadline on Thursday, negotiations had not yet concluded.

When budget negotiations began again on Thursday morning, state Sen. William Brownsberger commented, at around 11 a.m., about the fact there were "ballpark, 100 amendments left to process.," according to running coverage from the State House News Service. Before going to recess at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Legislators were discussing amendment 950.

After passage of the Senate budget, the House and Senate will reconcile the differences in a conference committee. After an agreement is reached, the budget will be sent to Gov. Maura Healey for her review and signature.

