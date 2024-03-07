CA: Colusa County Transit launches 'Free Fare Days'

Mar. 4—Starting now through possibly as long as November, Colusa County Transit is offering "Free Fare Days" to promote public transit use, officials said.

Ron Rogers, transit manager for Colusa County Transit Agency, said the free rides will be offered each day until allocated funds run out.

"Projecting that to be the first part of November, or until funds are expended, whichever comes first," Rogers said in an email.

Colusa County Transit is a dial-a-ride system with fixed timed routes to the following locations: Colusa, Williams, Arbuckle, Maxwell, Princeton, Grimes, Sites and Stonyford.

To schedule a ride, call 530-458-0287.

