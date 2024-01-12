MN: Duluth high school students, staff can soon ride DTA buses for free

Jan. 11—DULUTH — Duluth high school students will soon have a free transportation option across the city.

The Duluth school district has partnered with the Duluth Transit Authority to launch a pilot program that allows high school students and staff of any school to ride the bus for free when they show a school-issued ID.

The pilot program begins Jan. 16 and runs until June 6.

"This works anytime, any day of the week," communications officer Adelle Wellens said to the Duluth School Board at the committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday. "It's a pilot program, so we can get some data about the need and determine how much it is being used to determine future capacity."

Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds said the pilot program came about after coordinator Saraiya Piantek with the Duluth Community School Collaborative saw the need for students to have more options for transportation. Students had difficulty going to after-school programs, finding transportation for jobs, and other everyday needs.

"We started out by purchasing individual bus passes, but Saraiya asked if she could approach the DTA with a possible partnership and I said, 'Of course you can,'" Bonds said. "It took some time to get the partnership underway, but here we are today."

"There are no restrictions on when students and staff can utilize this amazing program," Wellens said. "It can be used on the weekends and nights."

Students and staff are asked to board the bus and show their ID to the driver, who will then press a button to allow free fare. The buttons will also help keep track of when students use the system, helping to determine the need for the program.

"I've been with the DTA long enough to now come full circle. We used to have a contract with the districts to help with after-school activities," said Rod Fournier, DTA general manager. "It's a bit easier for students to get to school during school hours, after-school activities and jobs are a bit harder to find transportation. ... I think this will be a good partnership again."

Students are expected to follow the same behavioral standards while riding buses as are expected on school property and at school activities, functions and events, per the student handbook. All school rules are in effect while a student rides the bus or at the bus stop.

"This program and partnership hits on every one of our strategic directions: supporting every student, advancing equity and improving systems. We are extremely excited to offer this option to our students and staff as a way for all of them to get to work and school safely," Bonds said. "This school year we decreased our transportation radius for high school students to 1 mile from their school and this partnership will allow us, and the DTA, to cover that 1-mile radius in an equitable way."

___

(c)2024 the Duluth News Tribune (Duluth, Minn.)

Visit the Duluth News Tribune (Duluth, Minn.) at www.duluthnewstribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.