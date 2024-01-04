MA: Ride on: Ridership grows as free service continues in '24

Dec. 27—It's a chatty bus, and the responses are all favorable — in English or Spanish — to news that free fares for public transportation in the Merrimack Valley have been extended to December 2024.

"At the moment I am not working so it will help me," says William Acosta, an upbeat young man sitting next to his stepmom on the Route 01 bus Tuesday at noon.

Acosta arrived to the U.S. for the first time only days earlier, coming from the Dominican Republic. He has been riding the MeVa bus since morning, soaking up sights and sounds.

"I'm trying to get use to everything and make my heart feel like I am part of it," he says.

His stepmom, Rosa Arias, points out the window to parks and businesses and other landmarks as the bus rides from the Buckley Transportation Center in downtown Lawrence to Methuen shopping spots and the Washington Square transit station in Haverhill.

A recorded voice announces stops. The air brakes make a whooshing sound and the side doors click open, beeps sounding while the bus is stopped.

A monitor displays upcoming stops and places for people to transfer to other buses.

Arias regularly rides the bus to visit her mother, her sister, to shop for food, to go to the doctors. In short, for everything, she says.

A city bus is called a "guagua," pronounced "waawaa," in the Dominican Republic, Acosta says.

The Merrimack Valley Transit Authority Administrator Noah Berger announced the free fare extension to the MeVa Advisory Board earlier this month.

The two-year program went into effect in March 2022, funded by federal pandemic relief dollars.

The recent six-month extension was paid for by the state's fiscal '24 budget, providing $1.8 million for the extension.

Advisory board members, including Kathleen Colwell of Methuen where she is the city planning director, and Myra Ortiz of Lawrence say residents want to know if the fare free rides will become permanent.

Berger told the board earlier that he thinks it would be a shame to go back to paid fares.

He calls the free fares a slam dunk for this region. It serves people in need and employers, as well.

Driver Jose Perez says not collecting fares makes it easier for drivers, not having to collect money from passengers.

Ultimately it benefits the riders, many of whom are working class people who depend on the transportation and struggle to make ends meet, he says.

"It's a relief for the people," the driver says.

About 20 people ride the bus on the Lawrence to Methuen leg.

They engage in conversations, hunch over cell phones and sit silently, absorbing the occasional bounce as the bus turns and stops on city streets.

It took a while for the free fares to increase ridership dramatically.

Most recently, in November, almost a quarter million people rode MeVa buses, 236,788. That number is far more than the 153,925 riders in the last pre-pandemic November, in 2019.

MeVa is on schedule in Fiscal 2024 to eclipse the 2 million riders it carried in Fiscal 2019.

MeVa serves 16 cities and towns in northeast Massachusetts, carrying people from Lawrence as far as Salisbury.

Another rider on the 01 Route, Jeffrey Gentile of Methuen, uses the bus for all his needs, in tandem with his bicycle.

"I throw my bike on the front," he says, shortly before his stop in Methuen.

He used the bus to go to school in Lowell. He uses it now to get to physical therapy for numbing hands and back problems.

He goes to the grocery store and visits people via the bus.

This afternoon he steps off the bus and the driver removes his bike and he is on his way.

So is the bus, taking travelers to places they need and want to go, for free.

