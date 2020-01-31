PA: Groups encourage Port Authority to adjust fares for low-income riders

The Port Authority heard a common theme Wednesday when it kicked off its listening tour with three sessions at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown: Make fares more equitable for the people who need public transit most.

Ed Blazina
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Jan 31st, 2020

The agency will hold a series of nine meetings throughout the county to get public comments before it finalizes decisions on major items such as a review of its fare policy, an app to pay fares by smartphone, the proposed Bus Rapid Transit system linking Oakland and Downtown, and development of a long-range plan. More than 50 attended morning and afternoon sessions Wednesday and a third session was scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m.

Laura Wiens, executive director of Pittsburghers for Public Transit, and Helen Gerhardt, grassroots organizer for Just Harvest, encouraged the agency to find ways to better serve low-income riders. They suggested measures such as making cash fares ($2.75) the same as prepaid ConnectCard fares ($2.50); eliminating transfer fees ($1 for ConnectCard, a second full fare for cash); allowing cash customers to receive the benefits of monthly or weekly passes after accumulating the same number of rides and reduced fares for riding during off-peak hours.

Chief Financial Officer Pete Schenk said he would take those ideas to the agency's fare review consultant for consideration. He noted the agency wants to keep fares near the current share of about 21% of its revenue, but it can adjust the fees it charges for various items.

For example, one possible way to handle transfer fees could be reducing the cost of a day pass with unlimited rides from $7 and making day passes more available.

CEO Katharine Eagan Kelleman said the agency wants to hear from the public whether the comments are good, bad or off the wall.

"We need to hear from you," she said. "If what we're doing doesn't work for you, tell us what will."

Jim Ritchie, the agency's chief communications officer, said this is the first time in more than 10 years the agency has had meetings around the county. He said he expects more people to attend neighborhood and suburban meetings.

The next session is 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Kingsley Association, 6435 Frankstown Ave., Larimer.

Ed Blazina: eblazina@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1470 or on Twitter @EdBlazina.

